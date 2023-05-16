Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao: Negative EV With Catalysts On Exito Spinoff, With Food Retail Resilience

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CBD is exposed mainly to food retail in Brazil but also has e-commerce exposures in France and food retail exposures in other LatAm countries, both through holdings in listed companies.
  • Food retail is resilient, moreover, Brazilian inflation is back under control, allowing for dovishness supported by Lula, and finally, CBD has a negative EV valuation by SotP analysis.
  • Most importantly, clear catalysts due to an explicit spin-off of shares in Exito could close the negative EV valuation gap soon by providing a dividend in excess of 100% yield.
  • The other holding is the non-consolidated Cnova, which is an e-commerce platform in France which we discount by 50%. Still, if it got monetized, it could be another 33% payout.
  • The core business is expanding its store footprint, so even without the catalyst, shareholder returns through earnings growth are likely. Resilience at a negative EV valuation with growth potential. Buy.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Brazil Topographic Map 3d realistic Brazil map Color 3d illustration

Hammad Khan

Published on the Value Lab 05/09/23.

While some might follow Warren Buffett into The Kroger Co. (KR), we focus on a more exciting and deeper-value proposition in terms of valuation in the under-the-radar Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.75K Followers
Leader of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.