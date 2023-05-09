Freeport-McMoRan: Readying For The Next Leg Up
Summary
- Our last setup produced a 57% run from $30 to nearly $47 in just four months. We have a similar situation brewing.
- Follow along as Lyn Alden provides commentary and fundamental analysis on FCX and copper.
- Past performance is not indicative of future profits. Or, is it? We discuss how the past structure of price points to possible future gains.
By Levi at StockWaves, produced with Avi Gilburt
It was last September that a favorable setup presented itself in Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX). Fundamentals and technicals were aligned and the result was a 57% gain in just four months' time. After a pullback from those levels, it would now appear that a similar setup is coming into sight.
First, let's look at the current fundamental picture courtesy of Lyn Alden. Then, we will move on to the Princess Proclamation (a new feature) and finally, the larger technical picture.
Lyn's Commentary
The price of copper has been stagnating for about two years, which coincides with the period of economic deceleration that occurred since that time. Probably by next year we'll have found an economic bottom and will have begun a period of economic re-acceleration, which should be good for copper when it occurs, all else being equal. Between now and then, I'm uncertain about copper.
Aside from that, the supply/demand situation is very tight, and the long-term outlook is very bullish. Any plans for widespread electrification of vehicle fleets or greater usage of solar and wind power means more copper demand. The addition of these things also strains the legacy electrical grid and requires extensive upgrades, with means more copper as well.
FCX is a good vehicle for investors to get exposure to copper. The valuation is reasonable, and the uptick in copper prices over the past few years has helped the company strengthen their balance sheet.
The Princess Proclamation
You will see this feature in this and upcoming articles. It's aimed at the shorter-term swing trader as it clearly defines risk vs/ reward with specific levels of support, resistance, and then targets. Let's read as Tammy Marshall, the Fibonacci Princess, provides the current picture for FCX.
FCX: We can make a case for the bulls as long as we stay above the 200SMA (simple moving average - pink, dotted line). However, we're below the 50SMA (green line) and the 13EMA (red) has crossed under the 5 EMA (blue), so that suggests a bearish trend. If you want to get bullish, put your stop below the zone of support 33.80-34.85 and be sure to watch for failure at resistance on the way up. If you're wanting to sell (FCX), you have quite a bit of resistance on the way up...any of which you can use as risk for a short. Just be sure to place stops, since we have mixed moving averages and you can make a case for either side.
The Bigger Technical Picture
You will note on Tammy's chart above that there are two potential targets overhead at $49.99 and $54.13. These are the typical extensions looked for if initial resistance is cleared. As well, the support levels mentioned in the above proclamation are quite similar to what the charts in StockWaves show. There's an interesting overlap with the Princess Proclamation and our work using Elliott Wave.
Zac Mannes: "FCX is holding a very nice consolidation off the Jan high. This can be either 1-2 of a much larger ending diagonal for [5] or the possible 4 of a far more muted [5]th. Because of the risk of the latter, how it moves into the 51-56 region will be very important. And, even if that fits perfectly as 'a' of 3, some trimming or hedging should be considered ahead of the possible b-wave of 3.
43.50 would be over the b-wave of 2 or 4 and a reasonable resistance target for the [a] of a.
It can still attempt one more low as a better [v] of c toward 33.70s, but that is not needed. Over 39 greatly increases the odds that the 3rd or 5th is starting."
(*Should FCX move strongly below $30 then something else may be playing out and we would revise our expectations.)
Past Performance Is No Guarantee Of Future Results
This is a common disclaimer used in financial prospectus. And, of course, it's an important reminder. As well, in our work, we provide probabilities and the most likely path forward that we're able to identify.
But, it's also a basic tenet of Elliott Wave Theory, when correctly applied, that the past structure of price is exactly what points to what will likely happen next. So, in a way, past performance is precisely what we use to provide probabilities and targets.
Remember that we arrive at targets both short and longer term by taking advantage of the repeating fractal nature of the markets. It's these structures that unfold in a predictable manner that allows for this.
Now, before you claim heresy or hogwash, take the requisite time to understand what we are presenting and have a look at our track record. All of this information is available to the readership in past articles. For a quick start, perhaps begin here:
Don't Be Turned Off By Misapplication Of This Methodology
Obtaining a true understanding of this methodology takes time and effort. For those willing to invest in said effort, it pays off immensely. Those who are turned off by the words "Elliott Wave" typically have come across those who misapply the theory or are not willing to devote the requisite energies needed.
Our methodology is pointing to a low-risk, high-reward setup for FCX. Not all paths will play out as illustrated. We view the markets from a probabilistic standpoint. But at the same time, we have specific levels to indicate when it's time to step aside or even change our stance and shift our weight.
There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FCX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
