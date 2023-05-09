Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Qorvo: Inventory Correction Cycle Completed - Upgrading To Buy

May 09, 2023
Summary

  • We’re upgrading Qorvo, Inc. to a buy.
  • We believe customers' inventory correction in the IoT and smartphone OEMs impacting its top line and margins over the past four quarters are now behind the company.
  • We see growth in the second half of 2023 to be driven by inventory replenishment and content growth driven by the increased 5G shipments and technology transition to WiFi6E.
  • Additionally, we believe Qorvo, Inc. will benefit from the increased content at Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. towards the second half of 2023 and into 2024.
  • We recommend investors look for entry points into the stock at current levels as we believe Qorvo, Inc. is positioned to outperform in the second half of 2023 and 2024.

We're upgrading Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to a buy, as we believe inventory correction cycles in the IoT and smartphone OEMs are over. We previously coupled QRVO and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) together in a

