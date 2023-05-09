Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

USA Compression Partners Is An Attractive High-Yielding Idea

Summary

  • USA Compression Partners LP offers income-seeking investors a juicy yield that's backed up by its bright growth outlook and strong free cash flow generating abilities.
  • The limited partnership's financials have been on a powerful upswing of late, with room to run.
  • However, investors should note that the capital market dependent nature of USA Compression Partners' business model along with its large net debt load represent key downside risks.
  • Rising utilization rates, growth in its asset base, and ample pricing power represent powerful growth catalysts for USA Compression Partners.
  • Energy Transfer LP has a large economic interest in USA Compression Partners and owns its general manager.

Aerial View Of Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Grass

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) is a limited partnership managed by USA Compression GP LLC, the general manager that's wholly owned by Energy Transfer LP (ET). Please note that Energy Transfer has a large

Table of USA Compression Partners' ownership structure.

An overview of USA Compression Partners' ownership structure. (USA Compression Partners - March 2023 IR Presentation)

Table of USA Compression Partners' latest operational and financial performance.

USA Compression Partners' financials have been on a powerful upswing of late. (The author, with data provided by USA Compression Partners)

A table covering USA Compression Partners' growth ambitions as it concerns natural gas compressors with relatively large amounts of horsepower.

USA Compression Partners is focused on growing its fleet of natural gas compressors with relatively large amounts of horsepower. (USA Compression Partners - March 2023 IR Presentation)

USA Compression Partners' cash flow statements covering 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Historically, USA Compression Partners has been comfortably free cash flow positive. (USA Compression Partners - 2022 Annual Report)

This article was written by

Callum Turcan profile picture
Callum Turcan
4.76K Followers
Worked as an equity analyst for several years in the USA and have been writing financial articles and analyzing publicly traded companies for more than a decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

