dan_prat/E+ via Getty Images

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) reported Q1 earnings in which it saw a dramatic decline in profits, but that was not too surprising given the tough comparables. The company has made great progress over the years in reducing leverage, and this has enabled Suncor Energy to reward shareholders with increasing dividends and share repurchases. The company has announced a sizable acquisition which would give it full ownership of the Fort Hills project. While that is expected to bring up leverage, the company is generating so much free cash flow that it may not be long before leverage comes back down to near-extinguished levels.

With the stock price still trading at around pre-pandemic levels, Suncor Energy Inc. offers a way to invest in energy stocks without the big premium. Between its hefty earnings yield and potential for multiple expansion, SU still offers tremendous upside for long term investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Price

With so many energy stocks trading near all-time highs, Suncor Energy Inc. is an anomaly, with its stock trading at the same levels as it did many decades ago.

Data by YCharts

I last covered SU in December, where I rated the stock a strong buy, as I predicted share repurchases to accelerate as the company paid down debt. That thesis has not quite materialized, as the company has instead opted to issue more debt to finance a proposed acquisition, but I still see Suncor Energy Inc. stock as being deeply undervalued.

Suncor Energy Stock Key Metrics

At first glance, this most recent quarter may seem disappointing, as adjusted operating earnings declined 29% to $1.36 per share and adjusted funds from operations declined 21% to $2.26 per share. Yet one must remember that the energy sector is quite cyclical, and more importantly SU was already trading very cheaply as it is.

2023 Q1 Press Release

The company returned the bulk of free cash flow to shareholders, spending $874 million on share repurchases and $690 million on dividends. Many energy companies have been able to reward shareholders with a high shareholder yield, and SU is no exception.

2023 Q1

Management maintained its budget for up to $5.8 billion in capital expenditures, including $2.3 billion spent on growth initiatives.

2023 Q1 slides

The highlight of the report was actually the announced acquisition of the Canadian assets from TotalEnergies SE (TTE). TTE had previously been aiming to spin off these assets, but this appears to be a win-win alternate solution for both sides. Suncor Energy Inc. estimates that this acquisition is valued at 4.1x 2024e adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO (inclusive of debt) and a 2024e free funds flow yield of at least 16%. The acquisition is expected to cost $5.5 billion CAD and to be financed with debt.

TotalEnergies Canada Presentation

The strategic rationale for the assets, besides the attractive valuation, appear quite clear. Suncor Energy Inc. had already acquired a 14.65% additional interest in Fort Hills for $712 million in the quarter, bringing its ownership stake to 68.76%. This TotalEnergies acquisition allows it to acquire the remaining interest (as well as a 50% interest in the Surmont project and other assets). This acquisition helps to increase their oil sands reserves and offers promising synergy opportunities.

TotalEnergies Canada Presentation

SU expects the transaction to be highly accretive to shareholders, outlining expectations for a 10% increase in the dividend following the close of the transaction, and double-digit accretion to 2024 cash flow estimates.

TotalEnergies Canada Presentation

The one downside of the acquisition is that it puts a pause on SU’s goal of paying down debt. The company’s net debt position had declined to $15.7 billion as of the end of the quarter.

2023 Q1 Press Release

Management had previously stated that once net debt reached the $9 billion floor, then it would be able to direct all of free funds flow towards repurchasing stock. Suncor Energy Inc. intends to use 50% of free funds flow to pay down debt, expecting to pay down $9 billion of debt over the next 2 years.

2023 Q1 Slides

That would place Suncor Energy Inc. at around $12 billion in debt by the end of 2024, at which point management plans to use 75% of free funds flow to repurchase stock.

2023 Q1 Slides

While shareholders now have to wait some more time before the company increases the aggression on share repurchases, the more important takeaway is that this acquisition may be highly accretive and the company intends to continue buying back stock regardless.

Is SU Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The investment thesis for Suncor Energy Inc. is quite unique. SU operates oil sands assets which have very long reserve life, meaning that the company does not have to invest so much free cash flow in exploration for new oil assets.

2023 Q1 Slides

Suncor Energy Inc. can be considered “The Chevron (or Exxon Mobil) or Canada,” as it is vertically integrated with an extensive network in North America.

2023 Q1 Slides

SU estimates that based on $90 WTI, it can generate as much as $8 per share in cash flow even after accounting for sustaining CapEx and dividends.

2023 Q1 Slides

There is also the possibility that SU benefits from an increased reliance on North American oil, as Canada already accounts for 50% of oil imports into the United States.

In spite of the bullish setup, SU was recently trading hands at just under 7x forward earnings.

seeking alpha

I note that price to free cash flow may be even more attractive, as sustaining capital expenditures has tended to be lower than depreciation & amortization. SU generated $13.1 billion in free funds flow in 2022 (implying around $9 billion expected this year).

2023 Q1 Press Release

Perhaps we can still use the 6.8x earnings multiple for some sense of conservatism. Once SU closes the pending acquisition and executes on paying down debt, I would not be surprised if the large amount of share repurchases eventually pushes the multiple closer to 8x to 10x earnings, implying as much as 30% potential annual upside between the earnings yield and multiple expansion.

What are the key risks? Investors are, of course, well aware of commodity price risk. While the past few years may have made it hard to imagine a world with lower oil prices, we mustn’t forget that it was only several years ago that oil prices turned negative. I have read countless accounts of why oil prices should remain at these high prices or even soar - but my personal take is that there somehow is always some unexpected reason (“Black Swan”) that causes oil prices to instead fall at some point.

The important takeaway is not that such a Black Swan event will happen immediately, but instead that such a risk is always present. That never-ending overhang puts an implicit lid on the valuation multiples and this is evidenced by the conservative multiples that U.S. giants Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) currently trade at. Investors should not be expecting energy stocks to sustainably trade at the same 20x earnings multiple seen for the broader stock market.

Further, one must be prepared that Suncor Energy Inc. stock may see its multiple compress significantly, as moderate swings in oil prices can mean the difference between cash generation and cash guzzling. One also mustn’t ignore potential ESG or political backlash against oil sands operations, which are often labeled as being highly destructive for the environment. While I find such backlash unlikely especially after the energy crisis experienced during the pandemic, it remains yet another risk adding to the aforementioned never-ending overhang.

An underappreciated risk may arise if this recent acquisition is the first of many - it is possible that management never plans to complete its debt paydown program. It is possible that Suncor Energy Inc. management instead aims to take advantage of reduced leverage ratios to do M&A, but my view is that lower leverage is key to driving multiple expansion and shareholder returns.

I view Suncor Energy Inc. stock price as currently pricing in these risks, as SU appears poised to reward shareholders with a generous shareholder yield all while aggressively paying down debt. I reiterate my strong buy rating for the stock.