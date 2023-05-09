Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137K Followers

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Aubrey Moore - Vice President of Investor Relations

Scott Thompson - Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Bhaskar Rao - Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

Bobby Griffin - Raymond James

Peter Keith - Piper Sandler

Curtis Nagle - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Atul Maheswari - UBS

Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities

Brad Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Robert Drbul - Guggenheim Partners

William Reuter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Carla Casella - JPMorgan

Jonathan Matuszewski - Jefferies

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Tempur Sealy’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Aubrey Moore, Vice President, Investor Relations. The floor is yours.

Aubrey Moore

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone, and thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me today are Scott Thompson, Chairman, President and CEO; and Bhaskar Rao, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A.

This call includes forward-looking statements that are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve uncertainties and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors that could adversely affect the company's business. These factors are discussed in the company's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q under the heading Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.