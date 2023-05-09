Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Orion Engineered Carbons: Efficient FCF Allocation Creating Expansion

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
29 Followers

Summary

  • Orion surpassed Q1 2023 expectations and provided solid guidance along with a share repurchase program until 2027.
  • Historically, Orion has outperformed the market displaying their ability to effectively allocate FCF to foster growth.
  • Orion's strategy to expand into renewable energy will increase its exposure to a high-growth segment and diversify revenues.
  • According to my DCF assumptions, Orion is currently undervalued resulting in a buy rating.

Solid State Battery for EV Electric Vehicle, new research and development batteries with solid electrolyte energy storage for automotive car industry

Just_Super

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has exemplified strong growth within its core business segments along with recent positive earnings and guidance. I believe that the stock is a buy due to its transition into key renewable inputs, their share

About Orion

Investor presentation

Orion share price performance

Seeking Alpha

Orion Compared to S&P 500 3Y

Orion Compared to S&P 500 3Y (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Orion processing plant

Houston Business Journal

Analyst consensus

Trading View

Cost of Equity Calculation

Created by author using Alpha Spread

WACC Calculation

Created by author using Alpha Spread

DCF Assumptions Year 1-5

DCF Assumptions Year 1-5 (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

DCF Assumptions Year 6-10

DCF Assumptions Year 6-10 (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Capital Structure

Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

This article was written by

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
29 Followers
I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.