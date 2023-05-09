Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

HNW: How To Analyze, And Why You Should Pass On This Fund

Summary

  • The HNW fund aims to deliver high current income from a portfolio of junk bonds, bank loans, and catastrophe bonds.
  • The fund yields 10.8% while only earning 3-5% p.a. over the long run.
  • Unless we are playing for a credit recovery, I recommend investors avoid 'return of principal' funds like HNW.

Exterior view of the headquarters building of the Amundi group, Paris, France

HJBC

Continuing my quest to educate fellow investors, I will use the Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HNW) as a template to show how one can quickly analyze and reject 'return of principal' funds like HNW.

1) Fund Overview

HNW fund facts

Figure 1 - HNW fund facts (HNW factsheet)

HNW sector allocation

Figure 2 - HNW sector allocation (HNW factsheet)

HNW historical returns

Figure 3 - HNW historical returns (Morningstar.com)

HNW price history

Figure 4 - HNW price history (StockCharts.com)

HYG historical returns

Figure 5 - HYG historical returns (Morningstar.com)

HNW distribution

Figure 6 - HNW distribution (Seeking Alpha)

HNW has a declining NAV profile

Figure 7 - HNW has a declining NAV profile (Morningstar.com)

HNW has a shrinking distribution

Figure 8 - HNW has a shrinking distribution (Seeking Alpha)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

