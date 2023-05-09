BING-JHEN HONG

Finding well run companies that are also good investments is hard. While Warren Buffet has focused on industries with high cash flow such as the tobacco and beverage businesses, finding companies with solid management teams that also have strong growth and impressive cash flow isn't easy.

One of the best managed and successful companies in the United States that has consistently focused on maximizing shareholder returns is the Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Data by YCharts

Costco's investors have seen a total return of 453% over the last decade, while the S&P 500 (SPY) up 206% during the same period. This company has also consistently and significantly outperformed the major indexes for some time.

Costco has benefitted from the current inflationary economic environment we have seen since early in 2021, and the company has done particularly well over the last 3 years.

Data by YCharts

Costco is up 70% since the middle of 2020, while the S&P 500 is up 51% during this same timeframe.

Today I rate Costco a buy. The company's cheaper pricing points on bulk items and cost saving for fuel have enabled the company to accelerate recent market share gains. Costco also has a low store and a minimal international presence compared to competitors such as Walmart (WMT), this company has significant room for further growth. The valuation level also still looks cheap using several metrics.

Costco's recent earnings report showed the company's continued ability to both take and retain market share even in the challenging current inflationary environment. Management recently stated that second quarter revenue was $17.02 billion and net income in earnings per share was $3.30. These numbers compare well to last year, when the company earned $16.29 billion and $2.92 per share in net income. The main driver of the company's strong recent earnings report again showed strong sales growth in the US and abroad. Costco also reported that adjusted sales growth excluding forex moves and changes in fuel prices was 6.2% in the US, 8.9% in Canada, and 9.3% internationally outside of Canada. The company also recently initiated a stock buyback plan of $4 billion that will expire in January of 2027.

Costco has several key competitive advantages over competitors such as Walmart. The company has a specific cost-savings program for members that makes their gas 21 cents per gallon cheaper, and this initiative offers individuals savings per year of around $137, which is more than what the annual membership fee costs. Executive Costco members also get 2% off of in store purchases. Most people who shop at Costco are members.

Costco Membership Numbers (s201.q4cdn.com/287523651/files/doc_financials/2022/ar/Costco-2022-Annual-Report.pdf)

Costco has been consistently growing memberships for some time, but the rate of membership growth has accelerated since early 2021 when gas prices began to increase significantly in March of the year. Costco's membership program has also been an important way for the company to use the fuel savings program to take and retain market share gains. Consumers need a Costco cost card to buy fuel at the company's stores, so the overwhelming majority of people purchasing gas from Costco are also members.

Costco's gas savings program has enabled the company to accelerate market share gains without compromising margins because the cost of the memberships that are requiring to purchase the gas range from $60 to $120, with a gold star membership costing $60, and an executive membership costing $120. Executive members get 2% of qualifying purchases as well as other cost savings as well, so most people who became members of Costco also shopped in the stores as well. The company's net margins remain at close to record highs right now as well.

Costco also focuses on offering lower prices and larger quantities to consumers. The management of this company has put a special emphasis on continuing to offer low prices even as costs have risen consistently since early 2021, and Costco's margins have still held up well over the last 3 years. The company's net margins are currently 2.65%, which is nearly the highest-level Costco has seen in the company's history.

Costco's Net Margins (www.macrotrends.net/stocks/charts/COST/costco/net-profit-margin)

Costco company currently operates 851 warehouses, with 585 of these in the United States and Puerto Rico, and 266 outside of the United States, there is room for significant expansion. That number compares to companies such as Walmart having 4,634 stores in the US alone. Walmart also has 390 stores just in China alone. Costco has also grown the company's international sales from $110 billion in 2014 to $222 billion in 2022.

Even though Costco has been slow to open new stores, the company has doubled international sales in the last 8 years, and management announced plans to open 8 new stores in China just last year. Costco had just 3 stores in China in 2021, even though the company's stores in this market have been very popular. The company plans to open 24 new stores in 2023, 15 being in the US, and 9 being international. Given how few stores Costco has in the US compared to competitors such as Walmart, the company should still be able to continue to open new stores in locations where people don't readily have access to Costco's for years to come.

Costco's international sales (macrotrends.net)

This is why Costco still looks cheap at current valuation levels using several metrics. Even though the company currently trades at 34.55x next year's earnings estimates, analysts expect Costco to be able to continue to grow earnings at double-digit rate of 10-12% for the next 7 years. This company also has recession resistant business model and a very strong balance sheet. Costco currently has $14 billion cash, and just $9 billion in manageable debt. Costco has consistently beat earnings estimates as well. Analysts are expecting this company to double their earnings every 8 years right now, and the forward price to earnings ratio would eventually be below 20 within 5 years at current valuation level if Costco can hit these very reasonable growth targets.

Finding well run companies that have strong earnings and cash is hard. Costco is one of the best run retailers in the United States, and the company's smaller footprint in the US and abroad give this industry leader plenty of room for significant future growth. While the valuation level may look high at first look, Costco's ability to take market share and expand in the US and abroad should enable this company to double earnings over the next decade.