Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been able to grow revenues at a staggering 33% YoY as highlighted in the last earnings report. The company specializes in providing identity solutions for enterprises, but also small and medium businesses, and essentially any organization of the company that wishes to better infrastructure and better the storage of user identities within. '

The company has been able to gather up a very large chunk of the identity-access market and sits at over 50% of the market share.

I think the company has been able to grow its business very efficiently and is well on its way to achieving profitability. Growth ahead seems incredibly strong and the money invested will be for the long term. The market opportunity is great as the company itself states it to be around $80 billion in total. If OKTA is able to capture a significant portion of that, the current valuation despite being high is a steal in 10 years ahead and I believe it deserves a buy rating.

Growth Opportunity

As mentioned in the beginning paragraph the total TAM for OKTA is massive at $80 billion according to their own presentation. The market of identity access seems it will be experiencing significant growth in the coming years. In an interesting report by Fortune Business Insights, the state of the industry could see a 14.5% CAGR between the years 2021 - 2028. I think it's quite plausible the same momentum will be seen for OKTA as they hold over 50% of the market share. Some of the tailwinds mentioned are an increase in cloud-based solutions for companies that then increases the need for security solutions. As new technologies come to the market so do new regulations for these and that is an area which OKRA can help with.

As the last earnings report also highlighted was the fact that OKTA still manages to gather new customers, 17% of You to be exact, amounting to over 17 000. Where I see another bonus for the company is the fact they are able to grow subscription revenues faster than the overall revenues. To me, this indicates the company is able to pass down costs efficiently and is on its way to achieving profitability. This was seen in the operating margin which increased by 15.2 pts YoY reaching 9% in the last quarter. As the company is reporting earnings on May 31 I think investors will be watching primarily on this operating margin continuing its uptrend. What the company themselves expects from 2024 is a total revenue increase of somewhere between 16 - 17%. A surprise in the next report and a revision upwards could be a catalyst for the stock price and make it surge.

The Financial State

It's quite common for companies that are new and upcoming to have a pretty harsh state of financials. But in the case of OKTA, I think they are in a pretty okay spot. The long-term debt right now sits at around $2.2 billion, but with an improvement in the cash flows and margins, I don't see it as a major issue or hindrance for the company. As stated in the last report, the company has around 15% of its revenues as free cash flows, a strong improvement as the year before it was 4%. I think this momentum might very well be kept up and should aid OKTA in managing its debt very efficiently.

The liquidity in the company remains incredibly strong, at $2.58 billion with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments accounted for. This puts them in a very strong position to continue investing heavily into themselves to further growth and bring value to shareholders.

So far the shares have steadily been diluted over the years as the company needs to raise capital. But I think this will stop quite soon as the margins are seeing great improvements. The need for raising capital through dilution will be unnecessary and could result in a backlash from investors. But I think this is also common seeing as the company is still in its infancy. What I would like to see more of is an increase in the cash position and a focus on increasing margins. That will help flesh out the company even more and a more clear future can be visualized for them in my opinion.

Company Risks

The investment thesis for the company relies quite heavily on that OKTA will be able to keep up the growth they have had, which could help justify the share dilution that has happened over the last few years.

If the growth stops then I think the share price will collapse further. Some of the challenges that the company will be facing is managing expenses. In early 2023 they already were starting to cut down on jobs. Most companies overhired in the last few years as there was a boom in the tech sector. Thankfully it seems OKTA is taking the steps early on to help keep margins growing. But besides the risk of previous overspending, I think competition from other larger and capital intense companies will prove to be a major challenge. A company like Amazon (AMZN) is already making steps into the cloud industry and generating a substantial amount of revenue there. OKTA doesn't necessarily have a position that protects them against the competition, they work with a subscription model, and if there are better alternatives presented to their customers the likelihood of them leaving is quite high, especially when news comes out of hacks into their systems.

Valuation

As the company isn't expected to achieve a profitable bottom line by 2024 it's very hard to make a buy case on the current numbers as they would suggest the company is still too immature to make an investment into. But I believe the potential lies ahead for OKTA.

Although the analysts making estimates after 2026 are slim, I think the momentum here is highlighted quite well. The p/e is dropping quickly as the company should be able to increase its margins as it gathers more customers and increases the margins made from them. For a company that could very well experience 14% CAGR, the same as the industry I don't think buying now is bad.

There are other companies out there that also could offer exposure as cloud-based services see great demand. Cloudflare Inc (NET) is also a very popular company focusing on offering cloud services to companies. But even though NET had a massive run in 2021 their forward p/e is even higher than OKTA at 136. It seems to be a common trend among tech companies that gross margins are easy to achieve, but building a strong bottom line is incredibly difficult. OKTA is a high-growth company and with that, you want some form of reassurance of its quality besides just high expectations, you need something to fall back on. I think OKTA offers more of that than NET. OKTA is seeing a faster increase in margins and already has a strong FCF margin. It also seems NET is having a difficult time transforming its large market share into continued growth too.

Looking at the chart above, it doesn't look too good for OKTA, but over the long term, I expect an outperformance. You are getting in early on a company potentially getting large access to an $80 billion TAM. You have to factor this in when evaluating the company and I think this is the reason for the high p/e currently. 2021 was a wild year for many companies valuation and OKTA was no different. It has dropped significantly from the highs of close to $300 per share. At those levels the valuation was unreasonable, but the drop now does present an opportunity. Looking at the price/cash flows too, the company is dropping down to a 56 multiple, which is still high, but much lower than the TTM one of 138. Free cash flows will help carry the company forward and make it able to continue heavily investing in gaining new customers without the risk of debt becoming an issue, as discussed above.

Company Takeaway

Okta Inc has a major share of the market and the management sees a large opportunity that it can capture and help fuel further growth. The company saw a rally in the share price in 2021 but has since dropped heavily from the top. I think the momentum will keep up and OKTA will be able to drive significant appreciation for an investment, even at these multiples. The long-term outlook remains strong, the need for IAM solutions is there as more and more companies are trying to adapt to new regulations and security issues across the world. The company has made some important steps to hedge against issues like this, in terms of getting contracts with the government. One of the major ones recently is FedRAMP High Authorization which will help federal agencies achieve their security requirements. I think this will help get them a competitive advantage in the industry as it further establishes trust from the get-go when looking to take on new customers. Government recognition will help OKTA immensely in my opinion.

With a global presence, I think OKTA is setting itself up to be a major winner in this market. Despite being an up-and-coming company, the balance sheet actually looks very healthy and I think OKTA should be on most investors' radar for the coming years.