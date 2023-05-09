Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 1:38 PM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK), DUKB, DUK.PA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.01K Followers

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Abby Motsinger – Vice President-Investor Relations

Lynn Good – Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Savoy – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shar Pourreza – Guggenheim Partners

Julien Dumoulin Smith – Bank of America

Steve Fleishman – Wolfe Research

David Arcaro – Morgan Stanley

Bill Appicelli – UBS

Operator

Hello everyone. And welcome to the Duke Energy First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Nadia and I will co-ordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now hand over to your host, Abby Motsinger, VP of Investor Relations to begin. Abby please go ahead.

Abby Motsinger

Thank you, Naida. And good morning, everyone. Welcome to Duke Energy's first quarter 2023 earnings review and business update.

Leading our call today is Lynn Good, Chair, President and CEO, along with Brian Savoy, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Today's discussion will include the use of non-GAAP financial measures and forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Actual results may be different than forward-looking statements, and those factors are outlined herein and disclosed in Duke Energy's SEC filings. The appendix of today's presentation includes supplemental information and disclosures, along with the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

So with that, I'll turn the call over to Lynn.

Lynn Good

Abby. Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Today, we announced adjusted earnings per share of $1.20 for the first quarter. These results reflect a $0.22 headwind from weather with January and February ranking among the warmest winter months on record across our service territories. In fact, DEP had its warmest January and February in the last 32 years. In response, we've already taken action activating agility measures across the enterprise, which Brian will walk through with you in just a moment.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.