Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 1:48 PM ETSeres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.01K Followers

Start Time: 08:30 January 1, 0000 9:18 AM ET

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2023, 08:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Eric Shaff - President and CEO

Terri Young - EVP, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer

Lisa von Moltke - EVP and Chief Medical Officer

David Arkowitz - EVP, CFO and Head of Business Development

David Ege - EVP, Chief Technology Officer

Matthew Henn - EVP, Chief Scientific Officer

Carlo Tanzi - IR Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Breidenbach - Oppenheimer

Joseph Thome - Cowen

Tessa Romero - JPMorgan

John Newman - Canaccord Genuity

Stephen Sloan - Goldman Sachs

Keay Nakae - Chardan Capital Markets

Operator

Hello. My name is Chris, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Q1 2023 Seres Therapeutics Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

Dr. Carlo Tanzi, Investor Relations, you may begin.

Carlo Tanzi

Thank you, and good morning. Our press release for the company's first quarter 2023 financial results and a business update became available at 7.00 AM Eastern Time this morning and can be found in the Investors and News section of the company's Web site. We will also be reviewing new SER-155 Phase 1b study results and we have posted slides on our corporate Web site that will accompany our remarks.

I'd like to remind you that we'll be making forward-looking statements, including the timing of commercial launch, the available of VOWST, the commercial success of VOWST, the timing and results of clinical studies, the timing of additional clinical data, final study results, the ability for microbiome therapeutics to modulate microbiome and treat or prevent infection, our ability to achieve certain sales

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.