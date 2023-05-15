Launching 420 Investor: Stay On Top Of Cannabis Stocks

Darren415

Editor's Note: This article introduces Alan Brochstein's Investing Groups service, 420 Investor.

Greetings everyone! I'm very excited to go live with 420 Investor at Seeking Alpha, a fantastic platform where I have been involved for more than 16 years. I think that every investor is different from one another, and my goal at 420 Investor is to keep all investors informed about the cannabis sector.

Why Cannabis?

Cannabis has been around for a long time, and it's in the process of being re-legalized after many years of being federally illegal. Each state is very different from others states, and it remains illegal federally in the United States. All of this makes the sector very complicated. Some investors and traders think that federal legalization could happen, but I'm not counting on that happening very soon. I focus on two things that could transform the industry that don't require legalization: The elimination of a punitive tax, 280E, and the ability of the stocks of U.S. cannabis growers or retailers to trade on higher exchanges rather than the OTC.

I also follow cannabis companies closely in Canada. The nation legalized medical cannabis in 2016, and it became the first G-7 country to legalize for adult-use when it launched in late 2018. There are other countries that are legal for medical or adult-use purposes, but I'm not yet following any of them closely. I keep my eyes on Israel, which is medical-only, and Germany, which also is medical-only, as both of these countries could become legal for adult use.

The cannabis industry had a better-than-expected year in 2020 due to not only the pandemic's impact of boosting legal consumption but also some false expectations that the Democrats win of the presidency and controlling both Houses of Congress might pave the way for legalization. Since early 2021, cannabis stocks have lost the vast majority of their value. The sector is saturated with retail investors who have lost money, and maybe hope, while institutions haven't yet been too involved in American cannabis.

I divide the market up into several subsectors, including American cannabis operators, Canadian licensed producers, Canadian retailers, Ancillary companies, CBD companies and biotech companies. One of the big mistakes I see is that many investors don't focus on the entire space and pick just one of these.

Who Should Join 420 Investor?

I have had many years of experience with 420 Investor and have found that my subscribers can range from start-up investors to investing professionals. I understand this breadth and try to deliver my written and spoken information that will appeal to both extremes and all that are in between.

For those who want to focus on just one subsector, I cover most of them and can evolve to cover others more closely again, if warranted. I also can get my subscribers interested in learning about other subsectors than the ones that they like the most.

So, anyone interested in trading or investing in cannabis stocks should consider joining.

What Does 420 Investor Deliver?

I do a lot for my subscribers, who are not all the same. Some are interested in trading, while others are interested in investing. I have had many subscribers over the year who work in the industry and are trying to stay on top of their own companies and their competitors.

I closely follow stocks - 28 currently that I include on my Focus List. The list can and does change over time. For these companies, my subscribers get all of the news as it comes out, previews of their earnings reports and analysis of them afterwards.

I run two model portfolios, Beat the Global Cannabis Stock Index and Beat the American Cannabis Operator Index. Subscribers are welcome to follow these actively-managed portfolios precisely, or they can use them to help guide their own process. I manage these portfolios to beat the index, and I have pretty consistently done so. My portfolios have historically gone up more than the index or declined less than the index.

Each week, I share 10 videos. Five are the a.m. video, delivered about 11 Eastern to discuss charts and market action. Four come in the afternoon in the Pre-Market video, which includes a support and resistance table. On Saturday mornings, I deliver the weekend edition, where I go through each Focus List name plus several others. These videos help subscribers follow the technicals of the stocks as well as the fundamentals.

Each week on Friday, I share three written reports, the 420 Investor Weekly Review, the 420 Investor Model Portfolio Composition (for the Beat the GCSI) and a Cannabis Sub-Sector Review, which includes charts of stocks by sub-sector so that subscribers can see how a lot of stocks are performing.

Each month, I publish 420 Investor Newsletter, a written document that includes a review and an outlook, three feature articles that I also share as I write them, a calendar, a summary of the Focus List news by ticker and a table of performance of the Focus List members. This is distributed to only members at no additional charge. My May edition is here.

There's also a Chat service, where I post by ticker or topic and where subscribers also can post or ask questions. Of course, subscribers can ask questions of me on any content.

Save On The Cost!

420 Investor is being offered at $799 a year, or $109 per month. You can lock in the legacy price of $599 for a year (or $99 per month) by acting quickly. Cancel within the first 30 days to get your remaining subscription back.

About The Author

I'm very experienced in the professional analyst world, and I have been focused on cannabis since early 2013. I graduated from Northwestern University in 1986 and worked at Kidder, Peabody in fixed income from just before I graduated until 1992, mainly in New York City. I then moved to the buy side for two years at CS First Boston in New York City before moving to my hometown, Houston, to work for a fixed income manager, Criterion. I left there in late 1998 and transitioned to equity portfolio management as a partner at a Piedra Capital, which I left in late 2006, and began working with institutional clients providing research on a consulting basis.

I started contributing articles to Seeking Alpha in 2007 and really liked the service. I was one of the leading contributors by the number of followers, and I still have more than 71,000. In early 2013, I read an article about cannabis stocks that got me into the sector. As a long-time libertarian, I really believed in legalization, and I had consumed cannabis in college and in Manhattan after graduation. At that time, I hadn't used it in over two decades! What I saw at the time was that cannabis stocks weren't really cannabis companies at all. I started writing negatively about them and generated interest from many people and also learned a lot about cannabis. I decided to launch a service focused solely on the sector, but Seeking Alpha didn't offer services then like it does now.

I have been very active in the cannabis sector since launching 420 Investor in late 2013. The service ramped to 2,000 subscribers in the early days as cannabis stocks soared in early 2014 after Colorado became the first state to implement legal adult-use cannabis. In 2015, I partnered with Joel Theard to begin a cannabis industry portal - New Cannabis Ventures - which has done very well. Some of the highlights: A place that allows readers to follow the industry free of charge, including four cannabis indexes, a revenue ranker that also includes information on operating earnings, and some data-driven articles on cannabis industry traction in certain geographies.

Please be aware that I don't invest personally in cannabis stocks. As a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder, I don't want to be in a position of front-running my subscribers. This has been good recently, but often it isn't. I'm an active trader of non-cannabis stocks.

