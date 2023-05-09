Create Your Own Buffer ETF With Double-Digit Return Potential And 20%+ Downside Protection

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Buffer ETFs have been gaining in popularity in recent years, primarily fueled by higher market volatility and uncertainty. These defined outcome products raked in about $10 billion in 2022, roughly doubling assets in the space. They are designed to give up profit potential past a certain point in return for immediate downside protection through the use of options. New products have spilled out from more niche issuers, like Innovator ETFs, and into mainstream players like BlackRock as seen in the following headline.

bloomberg.com

According to data from etf.com, there are now over 100 buffer ETFs, with varying levels of gains cap and buffer protection. They also come with a costly average expense ratio of around ~0.80%. First Trust's BUFR (BUFR) has more AUM over $1 billion but is an aggregate of several ETFs. Innovator ETFs has the largest standalone with the U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF (PNOV) at $774 million AUM. Its goal is to buffer the first 15% of losses while capping gains at 20%.

Innovator ETFs, PNOV Outcome Details

The following shows how PNOV is performing relative to SPY in the current outcome period while also highlighting the gain cap and buffer zone.

Innovator ETFs PNOV Outcome Period

You can't glean a whole lot from the graph, but looking at the available historical outcome periods definitely shows trends.

Innovator ETFs PNOV Outcome Periods

It's pretty clear the buffer is doing its job hedging to the downside. Max drawdowns are roughly half of the S$P 500 index during each period. Another striking feature is the reduction in volatility. Of course, the period 11/1/2020-10/31/2021 reveals the opportunity cost. Now, going into this it's not exactly the goal to beat the returns of any particular underlying. It is to use a suitable underlying to construct a targeted risk-reward scenario.

In reducing risk, PNOV shines over its relatively short existence when compared to SPY. It has generated significant Alpha.

Morningstar

While these buffer ETFs can play an important role in risk-averse investor portfolios, a buffered ETF position can also be constructed by the do-it-your-self investor. It is important to note that outside of a tax-advantaged account, it may be more beneficial to use an issuer-provided buffered ETF product. This is due to the added tax complexity introduced by using options but ultimately a matter of personal preference and level of comfort dealing with the tax aspect and efficiency. The additional degree of control afforded by constructing buffered ETFs yourself may be a worthwhile endeavor.

Do It Yourself

About 8 months ago, I started migrating my portfolio into my own structured buffered ETF positions where I was able. The primary hedge is provided by selling a covered call and using the proceeds to purchase a bear put spread using the furthest-dated LEAPS options available.

For example, the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) is currently trading around $150. Owning 100 shares of the underlying ETF sets up selling a Jan 17 2025 175C covered call, which in turn pays for a 150P/115P put spread. This should produce a small credit as shown in the example order below.

Michael Thomas, XLK LEAPS Order

The overall position caps gains at 16.7%, or a 9.5% annualized return + dividends + potential credit premium from rolling the short put option up. That would bring the total to over 10%. Downside protection provided by the bear spread clocks in at 23%.

An actual ongoing position I opened on XLK back on 9/15/22 helps visualize what the LEAPS options are doing. The green line represents the strike price of the covered call and also serves as the upside cap for capital appreciation. The yellow line represents the primary protective component of the position, which is the long put. The red line represents the short put side of the bear spread with the difference between it and the red line being the amount of hedge protection.

Michael Thomas

Examining the chart reveals that both the covered call and short put strike prices have changed over time. This was the result of rolling the options down and up, respectively, in response to price movement and, to a lesser extent, volatility changes in the underlying.

In early January 2023, the 165C call was rolled down to the 160C strike for a net premium gain of +$114. In mid-February, the short 95P put was rolled up to the 105P strike for a gain of +$146. It was rolled again in mid-April to the 110P strike for a gain of +$72.

Michael Thomas

I typically plan for capturing 12.5% of the strike delta from rolling short put options. This provides an idea of how much net premium credit is still available to be unlocked. Since I don't intend to roll the short put option above the long put option strike, an estimated $238 remains to be unlocked from rolling the short put up to a 129P strike.

My position in XLK has performed well and it's pretty evident looking at the chart that there isn't much room left between the current price and the strike price of the covered call. There's maybe 7% of capital appreciation left before it's maxed out. You could easily say that's the deal that was struck when creating the buffered ETF position and the desired outcome, achieving maximum profit for the trade. My plan, and I stress plan, is to convert the profit portion of the trade into a call spread by buying a further expiration deep in the money call and rolling the covered call out to the same further expiration. This will allow a new hedged LEAPS setup to be run with the 100 shares of XLK and expand the strategy to capture a higher upside.

Takeaway

Buffer strategies can do the job of reducing volatility in the portfolio, but can come with considerable opportunity costs. This can be reduced somewhat by using as long-dated LEAPS options as possible to allow annualized returns to normalize over a longer time period. SPX returns over the last two PNOV outcome periods highlight this well. One year it popped by 40%. The next it fell by 16%. If we had a 2+ year LEAPS hedge that encompassed both of these time periods, the annualized return would be 8.5%. That's likely within a maximum profit cap.