Create Your Own Buffer ETF With Double-Digit Return Potential And 20%+ Downside Protection

May 09, 2023 3:11 PM ETXLK, PNOV
Summary

  • Buffer ETFs are a relative newcomer to the ETF space.
  • Buy downside protection in return for capping gains.
  • Create your own buffered ETF position using LEAPS options.

Digital background security systems and data protection

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Buffer ETFs have been gaining in popularity in recent years, primarily fueled by higher market volatility and uncertainty. These defined outcome products raked in about $10 billion in 2022, roughly doubling assets in the space. They

Buffer ETF market gorwth headline

bloomberg.com

PNOV outcome details

Innovator ETFs, PNOV Outcome Details

PNOV outcome graph

Innovator ETFs PNOV Outcome Period

PNOV outcome period performance

Innovator ETFs PNOV Outcome Periods

SPY vs PNOV 3 year risk

Morningstar

Example XLK order

Michael Thomas, XLK LEAPS Order

XLK hedged position opened on 9/22/22

Michael Thomas

XLK option leg rolling activity

Michael Thomas

Individual investor. Currently focusing on risk reducing portfolio strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

