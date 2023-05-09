Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

43 May 2023 Ideal Dividend Large-Cap High-Yield Stocks

May 09, 2023 3:14 PM ETBBVA, BCH, BTI, CFG, CHK, DVN, E, EC, ET, FANG, IEP, MPLX, PBR, PXD, STLA
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dogsofthedow.com published this May list of 50 Large Cap High Dividend stocks 5/5/23.
  • Dogsofthedow.com published this list for investors who “don’t want to simply focus on high dividend yield only to discover the stock price plunging or the corporation has gone belly-up."
  • Investors may reduce this volatility/risk by limiting their search to large-well-established companies. For example, net-gain-estimates for FANG, DVN, CFG, CHK, ET, BBVA, BTI, STLA, EC, & topped-by PBR ranged 35.96%-92.13%.
  • Ten top 2023 Large Cap High Yield Stock dividend yields ranged 9.12% to 59.49% from MPLX; E; BCH; ET; DVN; CHK; PXD; IEP; EC; PBR.
  • $5k invested May 5 in the top five high-yield, lowest-priced, 2023 Large Cap Stocks showed 22.52% more net-gain than from $5k invested all top ten. Little (lower-priced) equities led the top-ten May 2023 High Yield Large Cap dividend dogs by two and one-quarter lengths.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Harlequin Great Dane and Miniature Dachshund sitting face to face in studio

Tim Platt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on recent May 5 published list of High Yield Large Cap stocks by DogsOfTheDow.com entitled,

Highest Dividend Paying Large-Cap Stocks.

Yields for these top big dog 50 were also

DHDLC (1A) 43IDEALSTXLST MAY23-24

Source: DogsoftheDow.com/YCharts.com

DHDLC (1B) 10TOPGAINSTX GR MAY23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DHDLC (2) DHDLCdog May23-24 Photo by Steve Smith on Unsplash

Source: Photo by Steve Smith on Unsplash

DHDLC (3A) 50BYTGT 1-50 MAY23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DHDLC (3B) 50BYYIELD 1-50 MAY,23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DHDLC (4) UP/DNSIDES MAY23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DHDLC (5)10LIST MAY22-23

Source: YCharts.com

DHDLC (6) 10 BYGAINS MAY 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DHDLC (7)10BYPRICE MAY23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DHDLC (1A) 43IDEALSTXLST MAY23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DHDLC(8) RecentVSFairPrices DHDLC 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

Get The 'Safer' Large Cap High Dividend Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the follow-up to this article.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the evening before every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, a Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in his Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on your favorite or least favorite stock tickers to make them eligible for my next FA follower report.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
29.14K Followers
Simple, straightforward 7-step analysis that finds lucrative income stocks.
Fredrik Arnold is my pen name. In 2012 I retired from doing quality service analysis in Boston and moved to North Carolina in 2013, thence to Central Oregon in 2018. My fascination with capital preservation, long-term investments, and trading systems keeps me blogging for Seeking Alpha. My articles focus on dividend yields, analyst median 1 yr targets, free cash flow yields, and one-year total returns as stock trading indicators. These are essential tools for catching the most valuable dividend dogs. My dividend dogcatcher premium site in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace shows annual real-time trading results since 2015.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same. Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog Photo by Steve Smith on Unsplash

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.