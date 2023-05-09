SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Matthew Stroud - IR

Marc Swanson - CEO

James Forrester - Interim CFO and Treasurer

Steve Wieczynski - Stifel

Mike Swartz - Truist Securities

Phil Cusack - JPMorgan

Sean Wagner - Citigroup

Thomas Yeh - Morgan Stanley

Eric Wold - B. Riley Securities

Ben Chaiken - Credit Suisse

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank

Barton Crockett - Rosenblatt Securities

Matthew Stroud

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to SeaWorld's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Today's call is being webcast and recorded. A press release was issued this morning and is available on our Investor Relations website at www.seaworldinvestors.com. Replay information for this call can be found in the press release and will be available on our website following the call.

Joining me this morning are Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Forrester, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. This morning we will review our first quarter financial results and then we will open the call up to your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our comments today will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities laws. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, including those identified in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These risk factors may be updated from time to time and will be included in our filings with the SEC that are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. In addition, on the call, we may reference non-GAAP financial measures and other financial metrics such as adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. More information regarding our forward-looking statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is included in our earnings release available on our website and can also be found in our filings with the SEC.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Marc Swanson. Marc?

Marc Swanson

Thank you, Matthew. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us.

We're pleased to report another quarter of record financial results despite adverse weather across a number of our markets, particularly in our California market and a shift in the timing of the opening of our new rides. In the first quarter of 2022, we had seven of our 10 new rides and attractions opened, while this year in the first quarter, we only had two out of our 11 new rides and attractions open.

This marks our eighth consecutive quarter where we have generated record financial results. I want to thank our ambassadors for their ongoing efforts as we prepare for what we anticipate will be another busy summer season.

We continue to drive growth in total per capita spending in the quarter demonstrating the effectiveness of our revenue strategies, our pricing power, and the strength of consumer spending in our parks.

Looking ahead, we are very encouraged by our group booking trends which are running well ahead of 2022 and we are really excited about our 2023 lineup of new rides, attractions, and events, several of which are some of the most anticipated rides of 2023 and looking forward to most of them opening in the coming weeks.

On the international front, we are also thrilled for the opening of the fourth SeaWorld Park and the first SeaWorld branded park outside of the United States in Abu Dhabi on May 23, 2023. We are very proud of this project and along with our partners in Abu Dhabi are excited about introducing a new region of the world to the wonders of SeaWorld and introducing a next-generation SeaWorld Park, the first new SeaWorld branded park built in 35 years.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is a custom-built approximately 183,000 square meters almost entirely indoor park that will feature over 100,000 marine animals, the world's largest multi-species aquarium, and eight different realms that showcase the complexity, interconnectivity, and beauty of life under the sea.

I spent some time visiting this park last month and I could not have been more impressed by the facility, the staff, and of course the animals and attractions on display. It's really a one-of-a-kind, world-class venue, and we are excited to see this open. As a reminder, this is a licensing arrangement with our partner in Abu Dhabi and we will share more information once the park is operating.

For 2023, the company has a truly exciting lineup of new rides, attractions, events, and upgrades, including four of the most anticipated roller coasters of 2023, according to USA Today. In February, Busch Gardens Tampa opened the Serengeti Flyer, the world's tallest and fastest Screaming Swing that takes riders up to 135 feet as speeds ranging -- as speeds reaching 68 miles per hour.

In March, Aquatica San Antonio opened Kata's Kookaburra Cove, a newly expanded and upgraded 3,000 square foot area with multiple unique water play elements, waterspouts, all-new private cabanas, and a fully-themed splashpad and multi shade -- multiple shade structures.

This month, SeaWorld Orlando will open Pipeline, The Surf Coaster, the first-of-its-kind surf coaster, with seats in a surfing position that rise and fall to mimic the sensation of riding a wave. The coaster will accelerate riders to 60 miles per hour through five airtime moments and an innovative wave curl inversion.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg will open DarKoaster, the first all-indoor straddle coaster in North America where riders experience four launches at speeds up to 36 miles per hour through over 2,400 feet of track.

Aquatica Orlando will open Turi's Kid Cove, an all-new water play area featuring watering palms, tipping buckets, spraying jets, water bobbles, and more. And Sesame Place Philadelphia will open Bert & Ernie's Splashy Shores, a water play area featuring water umbrellas, tipping buckets, spraying jets, water bottles and a spraying water tower.

Later this spring and summer, SeaWorld San Diego will open Arctic Rescue, the fastest and longest straddle coaster on the West Coast that takes riders through three launches at speeds up to 40 miles per hour.

Water Country USA will open Riptide Race, the first dueling pipeline slide in Virginia, and Sesame Place San Diego will open The Count's Splash Castle, an enhanced water play area and expanded play structure which features three tipping buckets, four water slides, and over 100 other water play elements.

And finally, we anticipate that SeaWorld San Antonio will open Catapult Falls, the world's first launched flume coaster features the world's steepest flume drop, North America's only flume with a vertical lift and the tallest flume drop in Texas. Now, let me give a brief update on some of our strategic initiatives.

First, our cost and efficiency related work with our dedicated internal team and specialized outside consultants is progressing well and we are on a pace to deliver at the high end of our cost savings target of $30 million to $50 million. The team continues to find ways for us to source and organize more efficiently, replace labor with capital and technology, and eliminate unnecessary and/or redundant expenses.

Second, on the digital transformation front, we continue to build out our CRM capabilities which are still in their infancy and rollout and improve our mobile app. On CRM, we see -- we really see upside opportunities for us ultimately having more rich data about our past members and guests and being able to more effectively engage analyze behavior and tailor messages and offerings.

On the mobile app, we are excited about our performance today. Our recently rolled out app, which is being used by an increasing number of guests in our parks and has been downloaded more than 5 million times.

As of the end of April, the number of active users is over 20% compared to prior year, and the total revenue generated on the app is up over 200% compared to prior year. Mobile ordering has been expanded to additional restaurants and is now operating at approximately 70% of our target restaurants. Mobile orders have had a 26% higher average order volume compared to non-mobile orders.

While we are happy with these early results, we see additional upside from continuing to improve the app experience and functionality and continue to expand mobile ordering capability across our portfolio. We are excited about the potential of the app and its ability to improve the in-park guest experience, drive increases in revenue, and decreases in costs.

Third, as you know, we have strategically increased our parks specific ROI investments this year in an effort to drive incremental revenue and/or decreased cost through expanding, enhancing, and improving our food and beverage and retail offering, park infrastructure and aesthetics, and generally improving the guest experience in journey around our parks and facilities.

Many of the new improved and/or enhanced venues will be opening as we move into the summer season and others will be opening over the course of the rest of the year. We're really excited for our guests to experience these new venues and improvements and we began to see the benefits of these important investments.

Fourth, on the international front, as I have already discussed, we are thrilled with the coming opening of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and continue to make good progress on discussions related to other international opportunities and expect to have more to share in coming quarters.

Fifth, on the hotel front, we also continue to make progress with our plans that we discussed last quarter, and as we communicated last quarter, expect to have our first hotel open in 2025 followed by our second hotel in 2026. We are working on design and planning for those two hotels and on-site selection for additional hotels across our park portfolio.

We very much look forward to sharing more specifics in future quarters on what we expect to be really exciting and value creating projects. Very excited about the significant investments we are making and the many initiatives we have underway across our business that we expect will improve the guest experience, allow us to generate more revenue, and make us more an efficient and more profitable enterprise. We are building an even stronger and more resilient business that we are confident will deliver improved operational and financial results and meaningful increases in shareholder value.

Let me briefly comment on our balance sheet, which continues to be strong. Our March 31, 2023 net total leverage ratio is 2.7 times and we had approximately $426.4 million of total available liquidity, including $54.8 million of cash on the balance sheet in advance of us starting our summer season where we generate the majority of our cash flow.

This strong balance sheet gives us flexibility to continue to invest in and grow our business and to opportunistically allocate capital with the goal to maximize long-term value for shareholders. Despite the uncertain times that we're living in our financial position is strong, our business is resilient, and our first quarter results, along with the coming opening of our ride attraction and event lineup, the opening of new and improved venues, and other park upgrades and enhancements, and all of the initiatives that we have underway give us high confidence in our ability to continue to deliver meaningful growth and new records in revenue and adjusted EBITDA for 2023.

With that, Jim will discuss our financial results in more detail. Jim?

James Forrester

Thank you, Marc, and good morning, everyone.

It's good to be back with you for another quarter. During the first quarter, we generated record total revenue of $293.3 million, an increase of $22.7 million or 8.4% when compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue was due to an increase in total revenue per capita of 9.2%, partially offset by a decrease in attendance of 0.7%.

The decrease in attendance was primarily due to adverse weather across a number of our markets, particularly at our California parks, including during peak visitation periods. Attendance was also likely impacted unfavorably by the timing of new rides and attraction openings in 2023 compared to 2022.

Our pricing and product strategies continue to drive higher realized pricing resulting in record total revenue per capita in the quarter of $86.84 compared to $79.54 in the first quarter of 2022. This increase was driven by improvements in both admissions per capita and in-park per capita spending. Admission per capita increased by 9.4% to a record $48.51 and in-park per capita spending increased by 8.9% to a record $38.33 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The increase in admission per capita was primarily due to the realization of higher prices in our admissions projects and products, resulting from our strategic pricing efforts along with the net impact of the admissions product mix when compared to the prior-year quarter. In-park per capita spending improved primarily due to an increase in revenue related to the company's international services agreements, along with the impact of pricing initiatives when compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses increased $19.7 million or 12.9% when compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in operating expenses is primarily due to an increase in costs associated with our international services agreements, increased labor-related costs due to more optimal staffing, and an increase in legal costs, including approximately $3.5 million related to the previously disclosed temporary COVID-19 park closures, partially offset by structural cost savings initiatives when compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $2.2 million or 4.8% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses is primarily due to a $3.6 million increase in third-party consulting costs including one-time costs of $1.7 million, partially offset by decreased marketing-related costs along with the impact of cost savings and efficiency initiatives.

We generated a net loss of $16.5 million for the first quarter, the second lowest ever for the first quarter compared to a net loss of $9 million in the first quarter of 2022. And we generated record adjusted EBITDA of $72.4 million, an increase of $6.5 million when compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The improvement in adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by an increase in total revenue per capita, partially offset by an increase in expenses when compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Now turning to our balance sheet. Our current deferred revenue balance as of the end of the first quarter was $212.8 million, an increase of approximately 2.3% when compared to March of 2022. At the end of April 2023, our pass base which includes all pass products accounting premium, Fun Card, teacher, and preschool was at near-record levels for this time of year and down only approximately 1% compared to April of 2022.

We feel well positioned with the current status of our pass base with most of our new rides and attractions opening in the coming weeks and the peak advertising and selling season approaching. We are also quite pleased that we continue to realize double-digit price increases on our pass products compared to prior year.

As Marc mentioned, we have a very strong balance sheet position. As of March 31, 2023, our total available liquidity was $426.4 million including $54.8 million of cash and cash equivalents on our balance sheet and $371.6 million available on our revolving credit facility. Cash flow from operations was $50.3 million for the first quarter of 2023.

We spent $69.8 million on CapEx in the first quarter of 2023, of which approximately $56.3 million was on core CapEx and approximately $13.5 million was on expansion and/or ROI projects. For 2023 as our investment estimates have been refined and completion timelines solidified, we expect to spend approximately $160 million to $175 million on core CapEx. We plan to spend between $90 million and $100 million of CapEx on high-conviction growth and ROI projects.

In total, we still expect to spend approximately $250 million to $275 million in CapEx for 2023. We are excited about our ability to make these high-confidence ROI investments and sincerely look forward to the benefits and returns from these investments flowing through to our financial results.

Now, let me turn the call back over to Marc who will share some final thoughts. Marc?

Marc Swanson

Thank you, Jim.

Before we open the call to your questions, I have some closing comments. In the first quarter of 2023 we came to the aid of 85 animals in need. Over our history, we have helped over 40,000 animals including bottlenose dolphins, manatees, sea lions, seals, sea turtles, sharks, birds, and more.

I'm really proud of the team's hard work and their continued dedication to these important rescue efforts. I want to thank them and all our ambassadors for all they do to operate our parks. Also, I want to call out some recent awards received for some of our parks which underscore the quality of our assets and the enthusiasm for our parks and experiences. USA Today readers once again voted Aquatica Orlando as the Best Outdoor Water Park in the United States.

They have voted the Mako Roller Coaster at SeaWorld Orlando as the best roller coaster in the United States. They have voted Tidal Surge at SeaWorld San Antonio as the best non-roller coaster ride, and they have voted Celtic Fyre live Irish step dancing at Busch Gardens, Williamsburg as the best theme park entertainment.

Additionally, SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Busch Gardens Williamsburg all placed in the Top 10 for best theme parks in the United States. The Iron Gwazi roller coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and the Emperor roller coaster at SeaWorld San Diego also placed in the Top 10 for best roller coasters in the United States, while Water Country USA in Williamsburg and Adventure Island in Tampa also placed in the Top 10 for Best Outdoor Water Parks in the United States.

We are very proud that our parks are receiving this kind of recognition from readers of USA Today. We are certainly excited about 2023 with an exciting lineup of new rides, attractions, events, and new and improved in-park venues and offerings some of them opening in the coming weeks ahead as we start the busy summer season.

We continue to believe there are significant additional opportunities to improve our execution, take advantage of clear growth opportunities, and continue to drive meaningful long-term growth in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. We continue to have high confidence in our long-term strategy and in our ability to deliver significantly improved operating and financial results that we expect will lead to meaningfully increase value for stakeholders.

Now, let's take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] Today's first question comes from Steve Wieczynski with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Steve Wieczynski

Yes. Hi, good morning, guys. Marc, so real quick, just first, a housekeeping question. Any idea in terms of the weather impact that you guys might have seen from an attendance standpoint? Is there any way you can kind of help us think about that or quantify that?

Marc Swanson

Marc Swanson

In fairness, we had a little bit better weather in a few spots. So when you net it all out, basically took us from being down 1% with the weather to probably up low-single digit percentages if you didn't have the weather impact.

Steve Wieczynski

Steve Wieczynski

Marc Swanson

Marc Swanson

So I think over the longer term certainly it can expand from there. I think what you can expect us to do is as it gets opened and operating, we can provide some updates and some more details going forward, but certainly very excited about it.

Steve Wieczynski

Steve Wieczynski

Marc Swanson

Marc Swanson

The next question comes from Mike Swartz with Truist Securities. Please go ahead.

Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Marc Swanson

Marc Swanson

So I think once we get those rides open and we would expect to see our pass base hopefully sales would be going up. Also, we'll have hopefully some more normalized weather. So the lack of weather and kind of the bad weather, I should say, and the rides not being open put a little bit of pressure on that number. So to be down 1% I think it's still a pretty good story with kind of the tailwinds ahead of us I think.

James Forrester

James Forrester

Mike Swartz

Mike Swartz

Marc Swanson

Marc Swanson

So hopefully that's a little bit of color. I won't necessarily model that in. Obviously, it's going to ebb and flow a little bit here on a go forward.

Mike Swartz

Mike Swartz

The next question comes from Phil Cusack with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Phil Cusick

Phil Cusick

And then a bigger picture question. What are the big levers you think to get back to record attendance? When you were at that record attendance and I know that was on a lot fewer potential, was it less competitive, was there more demand overall, do you think that the Blackfish issue is still weighing on the parks, how should we think about that? Thank you.

Marc Swanson

Marc Swanson

As far as the attendance of big picture what it takes to kind of get back to what we once did and I'll reference what we put out on some slides last quarter, we did over 25 million in attendance in 2008, which is probably what you're referencing and we're obviously several million less than that right now.

So we -- I think we have to continue to do the things we're doing, make investments in our parks, and certainly you've seen and we have demonstrated that we are doing that. You heard Jim talk about some of the things we're doing for this year and you heard me talk about the rides and attractions.

So continue to make investments in our parks, adding things like hotels, certainly, I think gives us -- should hopefully line up nicely with some tenants opportunities as well. We're refreshing venues in our parks. We've added more events to our parks. If I take back to where we once were.

So trying to do things to drive more people. We have the CRM system, which we think still really learning how to use that. So there's -- I don't want to suggest that we've optimized that by any means. We have a lot of learning still to do on that and I think that can help drive our performance as well as we learn how to better utilize that.

So those are some examples of things that we believe will drive us there. We've done a lot of work around conservation and rescue efforts and broadcasting those to people, we'll continue to do that. We know we need to do more of that. So I'm excited about the prospects on a go-forward basis.

And also if you just think about it, the population of the United States continues to grow and we take our share of that. We're largely as you know, in markets that are I think very attractive from a population growth standpoint. When you're in states like Florida and Texas and California, Pennsylvania, Virginia, we like those locations.

And so we feel poised that over the long term here we can begin to grow tenants and our goal is obviously to not only get back to what we once did but to do better than that.

Phil Cusick

Phil Cusick

Marc Swanson

Marc Swanson

Phil Cusick

Phil Cusick

Sean Wagner

Sean Wagner

Marc Swanson

Marc Swanson

Obviously, so we would expect -- we build rides because we expect people will find them attractive and want to come and visit. So whatever what that lift ultimately ends up being still to be determined. But certainly, I think that would be a positive for the year going forward once we get these rides open. As I mentioned, a number of them are some of the most anticipated rides out there and should be a nice addition to our parks.

James Forrester

James Forrester

Sean Wagner

Sean Wagner

Marc Swanson

Marc Swanson

So we're going to -- I don't know that I have the exact number for you, obviously, we would like to target low single-digit expense growth. That's a good recipe over the long term. If we can grow our per caps and grow our attendance at single digits and then keep our costs in check by growing them at a lower -- at a low single-digit percentage as well that generally is a good recipe in this business.

So that's what we would target. Hopefully, that's helpful.

Sean Wagner

Sean Wagner

Thomas Yeh

Thomas Yeh

Marc Swanson

Marc Swanson

There's macro factors that you're obviously I'm sure aware of. There's things I'm sure we could be doing better as well. And so that's something that we're clearly working on. So that's a good opportunity I think for us.

The group business is trending very well versus 2022. We have -- we're well ahead of kind of the typical pacing we would have this time of year and head in units versus 2022. Versus 2019, we're in line, if you will, it was still down slightly in Q1, but it's really close to being back to 2019 levels. The good news is we're driving more revenue out of the -- in most cases, the bookings we are doing.

Thomas Yeh

Thomas Yeh

James Forrester

James Forrester

Labor hours, we do have some initiatives in place to make ourselves more efficient. As mentioned last quarter, there are couple technology projects that we look forward to at our main entrances. We are doing some things with modifying our restaurants in the capital spend to make them more efficient. And we're also doing some very detailed labor hour analysis and making sure we've got the right labor at the right place, right time that will also moderate our labor hour growth year-over-year to support our expected attendance.

Eric Wold

Eric Wold

Marc Swanson

Marc Swanson

We know clearly that people spend more when they're buying through the app. So that's another advantage. And then I guess the third thing would be, obviously some of these mobile order locations we believe we can staff more efficiently, and ultimately so we have lower costs.

So it's a combination of all those things that I think are kind of the goal in the app. And then as far as how we're thinking about the target and the timing of that, you want to talk about that?

James Forrester

James Forrester

So we're somewhat limited in the ability to take down restaurants all at the same time to do some of these retrofits. So we'll do it methodically over 2023 and 2024 is our goal for that.

As far as the labor, I would only add that while we are going to be more efficient, a lot of times when we're in constrained labor environment we're able to take the labor and move them to other locations -- other revenue generating areas, so that it also helps us to maximize revenue there.

Eric Wold

Eric Wold

James Forrester

James Forrester

Eric Wold

Eric Wold

Ben Chaiken

Ben Chaiken

Marc Swanson

Marc Swanson

The other is with cost of sales. We've had very dedicated negotiations with our vendor partners to ensure we're getting the best pricing of that. So we've seen moderation there. I think going forward, we've sort of reset our rate close to that. We continue to look at some of our inflationary pressures. But in general, I think we were at a new fairly good baseline.

Ben Chaiken

Ben Chaiken

Marc Swanson

Marc Swanson

Ben Chaiken

Ben Chaiken

Chris Woronka

Chris Woronka

Have you noticed any -- is there any delineation in I guess I would say, kind of in park spend among those groups or any change over the past three, six,nine9 months?

Marc Swanson

Marc Swanson

So I think we're generally pleased with the spending that we're seeing across our parks and from the folks coming to visit our parks. There's a number of new things in our parks specifically here in Orlando that I think are compelling to people when they do visit whether they're a local or a tourist.

Chris Woronka

Chris Woronka

Marc Swanson

Marc Swanson

Chris Woronka

Chris Woronka

Barton Crockett

Barton Crockett

Marc Swanson

Marc Swanson

Obviously, we're opening them now in many cases here in the coming weeks and that is a more like you said, kind of historically more traditional time to open new rides. I mean, just like any construction projects, we certainly have our challenges in certain rides with construction delays, whether it's weather impacted or labor whatever it may be.

So you have a lot of different things. So we'll work through that and I'm excited that we're going to be delivering a compelling lineup for guests to enjoy as we move into the summer.

Barton Crockett

Barton Crockett

Marc Swanson

Marc Swanson

Thank you. And we look forward to speaking with you next quarter.

