Snap-on: I Am Hoping To Buy During The Upcoming Recession

May 09, 2023 3:26 PM ETSnap-on Incorporated (SNA)1 Comment
Summary

  • Snap-on Incorporated has had years of slow, steady revenue growth and strong, stable margins.
  • The company has experienced improving return on capital over the last decade, reaching 15.69% in 2022.
  • They currently have a forward P/E of 14.9x, a forward PEG of 2.52x, and a forward Price/Cash Flow of 13.37x.
  • Its current valuation metrics place Snap-on Incorporated as only slightly overvalued, but I believe if I wait, the upcoming recession may produce better buying opportunities.
  • I currently rate Snap-on Incorporated as a Hold.

Snap-on Logo on Tool Box

alacatr

Thesis

With the current economic slowdown potentially turning into a significant recession, I am hoping to find upcoming buying opportunities. When unemployment peaks, I am planning on buying into several manufacturing companies.

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) came forth

sna annual revenue

SNA Annual Revenue (By Author)

sna annual margins

SNA Annual Margins (By Author)

sna annual float dilution buybacks income cash

SNA Annual Share Count vs. Cash. vs. Operating Income (By Author)

sna annual float dilution buyback

SNA Annual Share Count vs. Incomes (By Author)

sna annual net interest expense debt

SNA Annual Net Interest Expense (By Author)

sna annual total equity

SNA Annual Total Equity (By Author)

sna annual return on capital roc

SNA Annual Return On Capital (By Author)

sna quarterly revenue

SNA Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

sna quarterly margins

SNA Quarterly Margins (By Author)

gsna quarterly dilution cash buyback

SNA Quarterly Share Count vs. Cash vs. Operating Income (By Author)

sna quarterly float dilution buyback

SNA Quarterly Share Count vs. Incomes (By Author)

sna quarterly net interest expense

SNA Quarterly Net Interest Expense (By Author)

sna quarterly total equity

SNA Quarterly Total Equity (By Author)

sna quarterly return on capital roc

SNA Quarterly Return On Capital (By Author)

sna valuation

SNA Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

sna dividend history

SNA Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
495 Followers
I am an Electromechanical Engineer and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. Because I have been obsessed with Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

