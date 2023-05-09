alacatr

Thesis

With the current economic slowdown potentially turning into a significant recession, I am hoping to find upcoming buying opportunities. When unemployment peaks, I am planning on buying into several manufacturing companies.

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) came forth as an outlier because of its strong return on capital and dividend growth. After looking over their financials, the company appears quite attractive as a long term hold. Its current valuation places it as only slightly overvalued, but I believe if I wait, the upcoming recession may produce better buying opportunities. I currently rate Snap-on as a Hold.

Company Background

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer of high-end tools and equipment for use in the transportation industry, including the automotive, heavy duty, equipment, marine, aviation, and railroad industries. The company was founded by Joseph Johnson and William Seidemann in 1920 as the Snap-on Wrench Company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The most recent earnings call contained much detail on their present state, but was very sparse on forward guidance for 2023. They did indicate they expect capital expenditures will be around $100M. In addition, they anticipate that full-year effective income tax rate will be in the range of 23% to 24%.

Long-Term Trends

The global power tools market is expected to experience a CAGR of 4% through 2029. Cordless power tools are expected to have a CAGR of 9.93% until 2030. The automotive garage equipment market is projected to have a CAGR of 4.22% through 2030. The ship repair and maintenance services market is expected to experience a CAGR of 4.1% until 2029. The global aviation maintenance, repair & overhaul market, is projected to have a CAGR of 4.9% through 2033. The repairs and maintenance service market for the railroad industry is projected to experience a CAGR of 12.6% until 2030.

Financials

From 2013 to 2022, Snap-on experienced a 52.37% rise in revenue from $3,237.5B to $4,932.6B.

SNA Annual Revenue (By Author)

With the exception of 2020, gross margins remained relatively flat over the last decade. Over that same time period, operating and net margins have both been slowly improving.

SNA Annual Margins (By Author)

Snap-on has been keeping an elevated level of cash and equivalents on hand since 2020. I can only assume this was because of the uncertainty the pandemic brought.

SNA Annual Share Count vs. Cash. vs. Operating Income (By Author)

The company has been increasing income while buying back shares. From 2013 to 2022 they experienced a 169.19% rise in net income from $350.3M to $943M. Over this same time period, share count fell 8.95% from 58.1M to 52.9M.

SNA Annual Share Count vs. Incomes (By Author)

Snap-on already has very low debt. Their net interest expenses have been steadily shrinking.

SNA Annual Net Interest Expense (By Author)

Annual total equity has been steadily rising.

SNA Annual Total Equity (By Author)

Annual return on capital has stayed at or above 11.24% since 2013. Although it varies from year to year, return on capital has been rising over the last decade. In 2022, it was at 15.69%.

SNA Annual Return On Capital (By Author)

Their quarterly charts tell the same story their annuals once do, just in more detail. Revenue rose this most recent quarter.

SNA Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

Margins are strong, and show no signs of weakness.

SNA Quarterly Margins (By Author)

Cash and equivalents are still being maintained at an elevated level.

SNA Quarterly Share Count vs. Cash vs. Operating Income (By Author)

Income continues to climb. This combined with their buybacks, should lead to further EPS improvements.

SNA Quarterly Share Count vs. Incomes (By Author)

Snap-on continues to experience diminishing net interest expenses. In Q4 2020, their quarterly expense was at $13.3M, by Q1 2023, that had dropped to $4.4M. Although it will likely never go away entirely, their debt levels are quickly approaching a place where Snap-on can be labeled as having "no debt.'

SNA Quarterly Net Interest Expense (By Author)

Their equity curve continues to climb steadily.

SNA Quarterly Total Equity (By Author)

Their quarterly return on capital has been staying in a tight range between 3.46% and 4.24%.

SNA Quarterly Return On Capital (By Author)

Valuation

As of May 8th 2023, Snap-on had a market cap of $13.81B and traded for $259.87 per share. The company has a forward P/E of 14.9x, a forward PEG of 2.52x, and a forward Price/Cash Flow of 13.37x. When looking at this in the context that the company has annual return on capital in the mid-teens and is currently buying back shares, I see these valuation metrics are showing me that Snap-on is presently close to fair value.

SNA Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Their dividend has been steadily rising. With this dividend growth also being accompanied by share buybacks, I view it as sustainable. Meaning, it is likely the company will be able to continue raising their dividend until they experience a decline in their financials. This means when performing discounted cash flow calculations, I will assume growth is maintained for the entire 20 years.

SNA Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Their dividend growth has maintained a 10 year CAGR of 15.49%. Using today's annual dividend of $6.48 per share, a dividend growth rate of 15%, a discount rate of 9%, and assuming they can maintain this dividend growth for 20 years, a discounted cash flow calculator produces a fair value estimate of $448.76 per share.

To produce a more cautious estimate, chose lower values. If we assume dividend growth is instead maintained at 10% for 15 years before shifting to 0% growth; the same $6.48 per share dividend, at a 9% discount rate, comes out to a fair value estimate of $187.22 per share. Looking over these two estimates, I expect the true pace of long term dividend growth to fall somewhere in between.

Risks

I believe we are facing a recession, and manufacturing and service companies are likely to experience a temporary decline in demand. This includes Snap-on directly, and also indirectly through many of their customers. The depth and intensity of this downturn is difficult to predict, but the stronger it is and the longer it lasts, the more it will affect their financial health.

Catalysts

As I mentioned in my thesis, I expect demand for manufacturing to wane in the coming quarters. Even good companies are likely to experience valuation declines. When demand rises again, I expect the outlook on manufacturing will swing from negative to positive and for valuations to rise.

When people fall on tough times, they tend to delay purchases. In addition to valuation changes from shifts in perceived future demand, the downturn is likely to lead to both a period of low demand, followed by a period of significant demand. Because Snap-on produces high-quality durable goods, and has strong brand loyalty, Instead of assuming the diminished sales represent losses, a significant portion of them will likely end up as delayed purchases. This means that as demand picks back up for the industries they cater to, Snap-on's revenue should experience tailwinds.

Conclusions

Overall, Snap-on Incorporated appears to be an attractive investment. Their financials are extremely healthy, and their valuation shows them as fairly close to fair value. If we weren't facing a recession, I would consider slowly building a position on dips. As is, I believe I may get a better price if I wait. I will be watching the unemployment rate as it climbs and as soon as it's clear that it has peaked, I will reevaluate the financials on several manufacturing stocks and enter positions in the most attractive ones.