Looking for long-term compounders, Texas Instruments (TXN) is a name that regularly pops up on my screens. However, the analog chip sector has several names worthy of further research, including Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

The company has beaten the market over time, though not at a blistering pace. There are several factors working in their favor. Although analog chips can be very impacted by the business cycle depending on end-use cases, the overall margin picture is relatively beneficial. Less capital has to be spent on research and development considering analog chips aren't in the same race to the smallest possible components prevalent elsewhere in the silicon space. Additionally, the chips are not expensive, so customers aren't overly price sensitive and look more to a company's reputation for quality. This means the best companies in the space, with the largest scale and SKU loadout are likely to win business. Once the chips are built into products, many longer-leg products will maintain the same chips vice risking another round of testing to save a couple of pennies per unit.

ADI is highly exposed to the industrial market, in the form of sensors, actuators, power management, and other uses. Analog chips typically convert a real-world signal like temperature, pressure, sound, light, or motion into a digital one for use in an integrated circuit. In the industrial segment, the trend to automation and more technologically advanced facilities should be a boon for ADI. The company's exposure to the EV market with power management chips is a strong growth vector in its Automotive unit, as evidenced by the larger portion of total revenue that segment has grown to over time. The company's communications products typically convert voice to a digital signal in cellular infrastructure, though the company has low overall exposure to the cell phone and personal electronics market.

ADI has been acquisitive over time. Starting with the acquisition of Hittite Microwave for RF chips in 2014, the company acquired Linear Tech in 2017, and the most recent acquisition of Maxim Integrated and its power management chip catalog was a whopping $28B. The company has taken major steps to massage its product catalog to various end markets management sees as having a bright future, including electric vehicles. However, as we will look at in a bit, these acquisitions have not necessarily driven the operating metric benefits investors should want to see.

Recent results were good, overall. Revenues grew 21% yoy on the back of 29% growth in the Automotive segment. Earnings were up 42% yoy to $2.75 per share. Gross margins came in at 74% (non-GAAP), up 170 bp's yoy, and operating margins came in at 51.1% (also non-GAAP). Looking past the GAAP adjustments, the margin profile is great, and revenue growth at this rate would be fantastic if it were sustainable. However, more than likely revenue growth will tail off to mostly flat over the next two years. Here were a couple of the high points from the earnings call:

First, industrial and automotive companies have announced more than $300 billion of investments in greenfield gigafactories, essential to the production of batteries to proliferate the electrification ecosystem. These gigafactories will drive additional demand for our formation and test solutions critical to producing higher density batteries. Further, given the inherent safety hazards of using higher cell voltages, these factories will also provide new growth vectors for ADI. In our sustainable energy franchise, we're leveraging our industry-leading automotive BMS solutions into energy storage systems for electrical grids and fast-charging infrastructure. We've won designs at leading EV infrastructure manufacturers in North America, Europe and Asia, putting us on a path to more than tripling this business in the coming years.

Among a select group of chipmakers, ADI's gross margin profile is relatively in-line. TXN is trending higher while ADI has trended lower, but the 60% range looks like a good one to be in among this group of companies. It's important to remember these chipmakers serve different end markets, but ADI has purpose-built its product portfolio and among a peer group, I'd be most interested in the companies with the best overall margin picture.

The operating margin picture is a little different, however. These numbers from YCharts are GAAP, so you'll notice there's a clear disparity between the four companies. TXN has driven massive operating margin expansion over time, while ADI has maintained a somewhat more constant level of around 30%.

Looking at returns on invested capital over a 5-year median, ADI has trended down over time to a somewhat abysmal 7.4%. This has been a pretty acquisitive company over the past decade, including the massive purchase of Maxim Technologies in 2021. However, based on declining returns on invested capital, including in some cases below the weighted average cost of capital, investor value has actually been destroyed through some of these investments in my view. Balancing that against the obviously impressive ROICs exhibited by TXN, and it's pretty obvious to me which company I'd rather own.

However, there's always a price to be paid for that kind of success. ADI continues to book massive acquisition expenses which have compressed margins over time. Since 2017, the company has booked in the neighborhood of hundreds of millions of dollars per year in acquisition expenses, including most recently in 2021 with $1.33B. Once the company is through these integration costs, I'd expect to see a rosier picture, or at least one closer to the company's non-GAAP reported metrics.

The balance sheet isn't in a bad spot, all things considered. The company has hiked the dividend every year for 21 consecutive years, and is committed to long-term dividend growth at a 10% clip. The dividend is well covered by free cash flow, and despite the acquisitions, the long-term debt is also easily serviceable by free cash flow.

Looking at the long-term earnings graph, the company's earnings growth rate has outpaced long-term returns at 14.32%, a sign of a healthy compounder. The company booked adjusted earnings declines in 2009, 2012, 2016, 2019, and 2020, which is a little less good to see and shows the cyclical nature of the business.

Looking at the expected earnings growth rates over the next few years and a return to around 22.66X earnings, an investment today could yield around 18% annualized total returns. However, this accounts for quite a bit of multiple expansion, which I would expect to occur most likely with an improvement in the overall macroeconomic picture.

Looking at free cash flow growth and a return to around 22.53X FCF, an investment today could yield closer to 13.5% annualized.

Both the free cash flow and earnings growth graphs show ADI to be at around fair value, with maybe a small margin of safety. The company operates in several markets that should enjoy secular growth benefits over the coming decade. Acquisitions and related costs have compressed operating metrics, and returns on invested capital are weak at best. However, the growth prospects are solid despite short-term revenue growth being relatively flat. If you've been eyeing the company, now's not a bad time to average in, but I'd rather take a longer look at TXN. ADI is a hold.