Introduction

The continued growth of the digital economy as well as emerging technological advances have led to a burgeoning demand of how data is analyzed, transmitted and managed. Digital Realty Trust's (NYSE:DLR) business model is to utilize real estate to provide a global data center platform that supports business' digital infrastructure and connectivity needs. DLR is not a telecommunication provider. DLR has a portfolio of 316 data centers that is used for digital communication, disaster recovery, transaction processing, and housing mission-critical corporate IT applications. Fundamentally, DLR brings together real estate and technological expertise to meet their customers' data and connectivity needs.

Source: DLR 10-K 2022

In this article, we are going to evaluate DLR's operating performance and compare it with their recent track record from the perspective of an investor. With regard to their operating performance, we look at metrics such as the rental revenue, net operating income (NOI), trends in occupancy, and re-leasing spreads. From an investor point of view, we look at metrics such as funds from operations (FFO), adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and the dividends per share. We apply insights gleaned from this analysis to form a reasonable expectation of what a prudent investor can expect with a position in the stock. Towards the end of the article, an investment strategy is offered and a conclusion presented.

Operating Performance

The usual first step in analyzing a REIT is to evaluate trends in rental revenue. A sustained increase in rental revenue is a sign that DLR's real estate assets are in demand in the marketplace. Please take a look at Table 1.

Table 1: Rental Revenue ($ in thousands) 2016 1,542,511 2017 1,774,649 2018 2,162,370 2019 2,266,058 2020 2,758,678 2021 3,059,682 2022 3,141,488 CAGR 2016-2022 12.59% CAGR 2020-2022 6.71% CAGR 2016-2018 18.40% Click to enlarge

Source: Fourth Quarter Earning Supplements for 2016-2022

Rental revenue has grown at a12.59% clip for the period presented. However, the growth rate from 2016-2018 exceeds the growth in 2020-2022 by 2.74x. Let us look into this further.

Rental revenue is a function of occupancy. The higher the occupancy, the higher the rental revenue, ceteris paribus. Also, the occupancy rate can give an indication as to how much slack there is in terms of vacancy. Please take a look at Table 2.

Table 2: Same-Capital Occupancy Metrics, As Of Q4 of the Year Presented Year Same-capital occupancy Occupied sq. ft. (thousands) 2016 90.30% 20365 2017 90.00% 23992 2018 90.70% 25936 2019 86.90% 25198 2020 86.30% 30955 2021 83.60% 29775 2022 84.20% 32327 Click to enlarge

The occupancy rate has trended downwards from 2018-2021 and appears to have turned a corner in 2022. The occupied square feet in 2022 is 58.74% higher than 2016 despite the lower occupancy rate in 2022. The occupancy metrics presented represent net rentable square feet (NRSF). DLR has two other categories for its properties: space under active development and space held for development. Space held for active development is expected to be leased within twelve months. For a growing business such as DLR, it may be acceptable to have fluctuating occupancy rate against a backdrop of growing occupied square footage. Also, in general, development activity is a bullish indicator as it signals that management anticipates a growth in the occupied square footage. Nevertheless, prudence requires an evaluation of the exhibits. Please take look at Table 3.

Table 3: Square Feet (%) In Each Category, As of Q4 of the Year Presented Net rentable square feet Space under active development Space held for development Total sq. ft (thousands) 2016 88.3% 7.8% 3.8% 25798 2017 86.0% 8.7% 5.3% 30934 2018 84.3% 9.7% 6.0% 34543 2019 82.3% 12.7% 5.0% 35261 2020 82.4% 12.4% 5.3% 43559 2021 78.2% 15.9% 5.9% 45543 2022 75.2% 18.2% 6.6% 50752 Click to enlarge

The concern here is that proportion of space under active development and held for development seems to be growing and the proportion of net rentable square feet seems to be declining. This paints a picture of a REIT focused on growth primarily and operating efficiency secondarily. Had the occupancy rate stayed flat in the previous table, the strategy might be justified. A decreasing occupancy rate and at the same time an increase in the proportion of the square footage that is under development or held for development needs to be justified further. If current income is sacrificed for growth, then the benefits of growth should trickle down in some form or fashion to the investor. More on this later.

Occupancy is one dimension in evaluating rental income. The other is the re-leasing spread. The re-leasing spread measures the change in rent per square foot between new and expiring leases. In order analyze the re-leasing spread for DLR, we should familiarize ourselves with DLR's lease distribution. DLR's leases can be divided based on capacity: zero to one Megawatt (0 to 1 MW) and greater than one Megawatt (>1 MW). 0 to 1 MW are typically small to medium deployments with a contract length of 2 - 5 years. The >1 MW deployment can be very large and have a contract length of five to more than ten years. The >1 MW is preferable because of the stability of revenue they bring. For the year ended 2022, 57% of annualized rent came from the >1 MW category and 34.7% came from the 0-1 MW category. 8.3% of annualized rent came from unimproved building shell capacity as well as storage and office space within fully improved data center facilities. Please take a look at Table 4 for the percentage rental rate changes for the last five quarters.

Table 4: Quarterly Rental Rate Change (Cash Basis) for 2022 and Q1 2023 0-1 MW (34.7%) >1 MW (57%) Other (8.3%) 1Q22 2.6% 5.9% 3.4% 2Q22 3.0% 1.1% 17.0% 3Q22 3.1% -8.8% 3.6% 4Q22 4.1% -3.6% 2.4% 1Q23 4.6% 4.4% 2.8% Click to enlarge

Source: Quarterly Financial Results Presentation for 2022 and Q1 2023

The negative figures in the >1 MW category for the third and fourth quarter of 2022 does not inspire confidence. However, the figure is positive for Q1 2023 which is an encouraging development.

If we remove property-related expenses from rental revenue, we arrive at net operating income (NOI). NOI can offer a better picture of the operating performance of the rental portfolio because items such as utilities, property taxes etc. are generally beyond management's control. Please take a look at Table 5.

Table 5: Net Operating Income and NRSF (in thousands) NOI NRSF NOI per NRSF 2016 $ 1,330,565 22785 $ 58.40 2017 $ 1,555,914 26589 $ 58.52 2018 $ 1,938,730 29135 $ 66.54 2019 $ 2,003,595 29032 $ 69.01 2020 $ 2,372,431 35876 $ 66.13 2021 $ 2,616,720 35631 $ 73.44 2022 $ 2,645,122 38156 $ 69.32 CAGR 12.13% 2.90% Click to enlarge

The net operating income seems to be going the right way. There is better than 12% growth rate from 2016 to 2022. The NOI per net rentable square feet is not moving at a similar rate, although the average NOI per NRSF for the last two years exceeded the average of 2016 and 2017.

Investment Case

Evaluating an investment case for DLR starts off with the three items most REIT investors are after: the dividend yield, the growth rate of dividends paid and the safety of dividend payout. As of the close on May 5th, DLR was at $96.42 which translates to a dividend yield of 5.06%. Please take a look at Table 6 for their recent annual dividend payouts.

Table 6 : Dividends Per Share ($) 2016 3.52 2017 3.72 2018 4.04 2019 4.32 2020 4.48 2021 4.64 2022 4.88 CAGR 5.60% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

The compound annual growth rate for dividends per share combined with the current dividend yield point to a total return of 10.66%, assuming past performance is representative of what could be expected. A annual total return of 10.66% is a very respectable rate and exceeds the average annual total return of the FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs index for the same time period.

The consideration of safety can be further broken down. DLR is in a secular long-term growth industry. It enjoys an investment grade rating and a stable outlook from the three major credit bureaus. There is minimal business risk to DLR. As investors, our consideration of risk also includes the safety of our dividends and the safety of the dividend growth rate that we have come to expect.

One measure of dividend safety is the AFFO payout ratio which measures what percentage of the AFFO is being paid out in the form of dividends. Please take a look at Table 7.

Table 7: AFFO Coverage (per share) AFFO per share Dividends per share AFFO Coverage 2016 $ 5.30 $ 3.52 66.42% 2017 $ 5.50 $ 3.72 67.64% 2018 $ 6.06 $ 4.04 66.67% 2019 $ 5.93 $ 4.32 72.85% 2020 $ 5.82 $ 4.48 76.98% 2021 $ 6.25 $ 4.64 74.24% 2022 $ 6.00 $ 4.88 81.33% CAGR 2.09% 5.60% Click to enlarge

The dividends are taking up a larger percentage of AFFO which is not reassuring. The higher the percentage, the less cushion DLR has to work with, the more likely the pace of dividend growth will slow. Indeed, there was no dividend increase for the first quarter of this year which has not happened since 2008-2009. If investors cannot rely on a growth rate of 5.60% moving forward, then the investment thesis has changed. We are left with a dividend yield of 5.06% and are less certain of the dividend growth rate moving forward. Less certainty means more risk. More risk requires more reward for taking that additional risk.

Just to take a step back, we have to ask the question "how does a competitively positioned REIT that generates a healthy 12.59% growth in rental revenues get to a point in which the dividend growth rate is flat?" After all, one of the selling points of a REIT structure is that the dividends are backed by rental revenues and that they operate similar to pass-through entities in that 90% of their taxable profits must be paid out in dividends. To answer the question, let us take a look at Table 8.

Table 8 : NOI, FFO, AFFO and Weighted Shares and Units Outstanding ($ in thousands) Rental revenues NOI FFO AFFO Shrs & Units Outstanding 2016 1,542,511 1,330,565 867,662 810,657 153,086 2017 1,774,649 1,555,914 1,011,274 983,109 178,892 2018 2,162,370 1,938,730 1,368,565 1,302,849 214,951 2019 2,266,058 2,003,595 1,453,767 1,294,983 218,440 2020 2,758,678 2,372,431 1,381,998 1,575,528 270,497 2021 3,059,682 2,616,720 1,842,971 1,813,096 289,912 2022 3,141,488 2,645,122 1,959,444 1,753,831 292,528 CAGR 12.59% 12.13% 14.54% 13.73% 11.40% Click to enlarge

As the reader will note, the different metrics all seem to grow at about 12-14% range. NOI is derived from rental revenues after adjusting for property related expenses. FFO is derived after adding back depreciation from net income, among other adjustments. AFFO is derived by reducing FFO by leasing commission expense and recurring capital expenditures. All the metrics show a double digit increase but so does shares and units outstanding. By issuing shares and units at a 11.40% rate, there has been minimal growth-related benefits accrued to the investor. If you scale the different operating metrics growth rate by the growth of shares and units outstanding, you get a clearer picture. Please review Table 9.

Table 9: "Adjusted CAGR" 2016 -2022 Rental revenue 1.07% NOI 0.66% FFO 2.82% AFFO 2.09% Click to enlarge

By virtue of the REIT structure, DLR has to issue shares to support the growth of their business. That is not the issue here. The concern is that by issuing shares at the rate that they are, investors are justified in asking "what is the point of the growth?" Conceptually, if you had just one property with one tenant and raised the rent by 2% per year, you would have a 2% rate of growth in rental revenue. Here, after adjusting for share dilution, rental revenue increased by 1.07% for the period presented.

The price action for the stock appears to reflect this sentiment. Please take a look at Table 10.

Table 10 : Share price action for DLR 2016 to 2022 Share price high Share price low Average 2016 $ 113.21 $ 69.89 $ 91.55 2017 $ 127.23 $ 98.03 $ 112.63 2018 $ 125.10 $ 96.56 $ 110.83 2019 $ 136.32 $ 100.05 $ 118.19 2020 $ 165.49 $ 105.00 $ 135.25 2021 $ 178.22 $ 124.65 $ 151.44 2022 $ 177.15 $ 85.76 $ 131.46 Click to enlarge

Source: DLR Fourth Quarter Earning Supplementals for 2016-2022

Friday's closing price is within 5.3% of the average price in 2016.

Next Steps

It is difficult to support an enthusiastic "buy" recommendation for this stock even if it is well-positioned as a company. Until there is sufficient track record that the growth will accrue to investors then it is probably better to sit on the sidelines. Furthermore, because we can no longer assume that dividends will grow at their recent historic rate, the investment thesis has changed. Valuing a company that has historically grown dividends at 5.60% is going to be different when the dividends are growing at a different pace or not at all. How do we value this company moving forward? Or for those of us who already have the stock, at what price should we exit, if at all? For those concerned about the dividend growth prospects of this company, planning an exit is a logical next step. Ideally, exiting a position warrants just as much care and diligence as entering a position. And since DLR is a large cap stock, there are probably others asking similar questions.

One way to answer this is by looking at conventional valuation metrics applied for the stock and make some adjustment to reflect the less certain dividend growth picture

Please take a look at Table 11 which presents the average price to core FFO for 2016 to 2022. Core FFO is calculated by DLR by making non-core revenue adjustments to FFO.

Table 11: Price to Core FFO (per share) Average share price Core FFO P/Core FFO 2016 $ 91.55 $ 5.72 16.01 2017 $ 112.63 $ 6.14 18.34 2018 $ 110.83 $ 6.60 16.79 2019 $ 118.19 $ 6.65 17.77 2020 $ 135.25 $ 6.22 21.74 2021 $ 151.44 $ 6.53 23.19 2022 $ 131.46 $ 6.70 19.62 Average P/Core FFO 19.07 Click to enlarge

In Table 12: we use the diluted FFO instead of core FFO.

Table 12: Price to FFO (per share) Average share price Diluted FFO per share Price to FFO 2016 $ 91.55 $ 5.67 16.15 2017 $ 112.63 $ 5.65 19.93 2018 $ 110.83 $ 6.37 17.40 2019 $ 118.19 $ 6.66 17.75 2020 $ 135.25 $ 5.11 26.47 2021 $ 151.44 $ 6.36 23.81 2022 $ 131.46 $ 6.03 21.80 Average Price to FFO 20.47 Click to enlarge

In the next Table, we look at the low and high range of DLR's management guidance and apply the multiple arrived at from the previous tables to estimate the fair value of DLR's shares. Even using the low guided figures, the implied values are a significant advance from the current share price. There is no obvious catalyst to justify such an advance.

Table 13: Estimated Value (per share) Core FFO FFO Guidance Low $ 6.65 $ 6.40 Guidance High $ 6.75 $ 6.50 Average multiple 19.07 20.47 Implied Low $ $ 126.79 $ 131.02 Implied High $ $ 128.70 $ 133.07 Click to enlarge

Net Asset Value

Please take a look at Table 14 in which we glean the implied cap rate using the net operating income and the enterprise value. From this table, we estimate the median cap rate to be 5.32%.

Table 14: NOI, Enterprise Value and Capitalization Rate ($ in thousands) NOI Enterprise Value Capitalization Rate 2016 1,330,565 22,754,584 5.85% 2017 1,555,914 34,284,843 4.54% 2018 1,938,730 35,489,776 5.46% 2019 2,003,595 37,651,354 5.32% 2020 2,372,431 54,486,720 4.35% 2021 2,616,720 65,556,846 3.99% 2022 2,645,122 47,175,800 5.61% Median Cap Rate 5.32% Click to enlarge

In Table 15 we compare the net asset value per share (NAVPS) using the cap rate gleaned and the average share price from 2016 to Q1 2023. My estimate of the NAVPS is parsimonious, I have simply capitalized NOI and removed debt and divided it by the shares and units outstanding.

Table 15: Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS) NAVPS Average share price Share price high Share price low 2016 $125.19 $ 91.55 $ 113.21 $ 69.89 2017 $115.10 $ 112.63 $ 127.23 $ 98.03 2018 $117.85 $ 110.83 $ 125.10 $ 96.56 2019 $126.03 $ 118.19 $ 136.32 $ 100.05 2020 $115.63 $ 135.25 $ 165.49 $ 105.00 2021 $123.23 $ 151.44 $ 178.22 $ 124.65 2022 $113.19 $ 131.46 $ 177.15 $ 85.76 Q1 2023 $115.79 $ 106.58 $ 122.43 $ 90.72 Click to enlarge

The NAVPS seems to relate to the share price to some degree. With the exception of 2016 and 2021, the NAVPS was within the share price hi-low range. For Q1 2023, the NAVPS is at $115.79 which is lower than the value estimated using the average FFO and Core FFO multiple and is probably the most realistic price at which to consider exiting a position. Until that price is reached, the best course is probably to be patient and collect the dividends. There is no obvious reason to rush to exit the position at an unfavorable price.

Conclusion

Despite favorable business prospects, it is difficult to enthusiastically recommend this stock as a long-term holding. DLR currently offers a generous dividend yield but there is very little reassurance as to the rate of dividend growth moving forward. The share dilution largely neutralizes the benefits of the growth rate the company has achieved from the investor's viewpoint. This is not unique to DLR, many REITs have to issue shares by virtue of their limited ability to retain capital. What investors should reasonably expect is that the operating performance be sufficient as to provide for a regular dividend growth in the mid-single digits which is in keeping with what quality REITs of the caliber of DLR have provided historically. Additionally, the deteriorating AFFO coverage ratio is an area of concern that has already manifested in a flat growth on the Q1 dividends versus Q4 of the previous year - a rarity. Given that the business seems well positioned, yet the investment thesis is lacking, investors who already have a position in the issue may want to consider exiting. In selecting an exit price, we used the lowest value obtained from the three estimates employed. Additionally, whereas the stock fluctuates above and below the NAVPS, we have suggested using the Q1 2023 NAVPS derived as the upper limit as to when one might exit the position.