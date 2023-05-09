Alexandre Tziripouloff/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Summary

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) manufactures chocolate and sugar confectionery products. HSY reported its Q1 2023 results 2 weeks ago, which was a very strong set of results that were clearly well received by the market. The stock surged to its all-time high of $276 post the results. The growth in organic sales and the expansion in gross margins were the primary factors in the excellent performance. Notably, the company has increased its full-year outlook to the upper end of the prior range, expecting 8% growth in net sales and 11% growth in adj EPS.

The fact that HSY has maintained its recent rate of growth and profitability expansion is certainly positive. However, I am going to recommend a hold rating given the all-time-high valuation of 28x (throughout its entire trading history), which I expect to face risk of mean reversion when headline growth slows in 2Q23. While all of these are already mentioned by the management team, I believe investor’s optimism around the stock due to its 1Q23 results have overweigh all the potential pitfalls.

1Q23 results

The Hershey Company's EPS in 1Q23 came in at $2.96, beating consensus estimate of $2.67. A combination of earlier summer shipments and robust seasons fueled the increase in organic sales. The impressive 12.2% increase in organic sales was driven by volume, with an additional 150bps boost from summertime shipments arriving early. North American Confectionery saw 10.9% increase due to stronger-than-anticipated volumes and slightly lower pricing during the strong seasons. The combined Mexico, Brazil, and India totals saw increases of over 25%, contributing to the international total growth of 17.5%. Finally, sales of salty snacks in North America rose by 19.4%. HSY's strong gross margins, which came in at 46.6%, also contributed to the impressive EPS performance as a result of the leverage from higher organic sales and improved supply chain performance.

Outlook

The uptick in guidance is likely what has investors so optimistic about the stock right now. For FY23, management is now anticipating net sales growth of 8% and adjusted EPS growth of >11%, both increases from their previous projections. While the headline news looks impressive, I would note that the increase from consensus expectations were not incredibly high.

In my opinion, the focus was more on the increased gross margin forecast than on the expected level of revenue. Management is now anticipating a 70-80 basis point increase in gross margins for the entire year; second quarter margins will rise year over year but fall sequentially due to seasonality. Management also mentioned that it has taken mid-single-digit pricing actions across 50% of its North American confection portfolio, with the expectation that it will primarily benefit FY24, particularly because the impact on seasonals will not begin until the 2024 Halloween season.

Valuation

My main focus for this post is the high valuation, which I believe is unsustainable in the long run. To begin with the bull case, HSY continues to surprise the market with strong earnings each time, thereby repeating the beat and raise scenario. HSY should be able to continue increasing prices as demand seems less elastic (which management mentioned they see less elasticity for the rest of the year). Furthermore, the International segment may grow faster than expected, as management predicted solid mid-single-digit growth. All of this, combined with further gross margin expansion in FY23 and FY24 as the company recovers its historical gross margin levels, could support valuation in the short term. Meanwhile, the share price is expected to rise further as a result of the positive earnings momentum and sentiment. However, multiples will eventually return to normal because HSY cannot keep repeating this playbook indefinitely.

The bear case, which is my concern, is that there appears to be a lot of optimism surrounding the stock, particularly after the guidance was raised. The market appears to be ignoring the fact that growth is likely to slow in 2Q23 due to a pullback in demand as well as a tough comp in 2022 from a trade reload. Management is currently guiding for mid-single-digit growth in 2Q23, but the market consensus is for 7% growth (on the high end).

This, in my opinion, is a potential miss, and if it occurs, it could turn the positive narrative into a negative one, with the market beginning to doubt FY23 guidance. With an all-time high valuation, slowing growth, and a potential FY23 miss/guide down, the stock price could fall dramatically. The current investment environment is not in favour of such scenarios as I believe many investors are looking for “safe” names to hide in, while generating returns. The moment HSY is deemed as an “unsafe” stake, meaning to say risk of price falling, we could see an outflow of capital invested, putting further pressure on the stock price.

Conclusion

The Hershey Company has delivered a very strong set of 1Q23 results, beating consensus estimates with an impressive 12.2% increase in organic sales driven by volume, and an increase in gross margins. The company has also raised its full-year outlook to the upper end of the prior range, expecting 8% growth in net sales and 11% growth in adj EPS.

While the positive momentum of The Hershey Company is certainly a good sign, I recommend a hold rating due to the all-time high valuation of 28x, which I believe is unsustainable in the long run. Moreover, with potential risks of multiples mean reversion, and slowing growth in 2Q23, there is a risk that the current optimistic sentiment could turn negative. Overall, while The Hershey Company has performed well in the short term, I believe it is important for investors to be cautious and mindful of the potential risks ahead.