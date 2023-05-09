Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Eldorado Gold: A Strong Start To The Year

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.31K Followers

Summary

  • Eldorado Gold has been one of the better-performing precious metals stocks since Q3 2022, up 130% from its lows, trouncing the performance of many of its mid-tier peers.
  • I attribute the outperformance to EGO trading at its most attractive valuation in years at its recent lows and the successful Skouries financing, an asset that will transform the company.
  • Just recently, Eldorado reported strong Q1 results, and the benefit of a higher gold price has set the company up for a much better year financially.
  • However, while the positive developments at Olympias and green-lighting of Skouries are positive developments, I continue to see the reward/risk as unfavorable for starting new positions.

Underground equipment. Special load vehicle for mines and tunnels.

Elena Bionysheva-Abramova

Just over six weeks ago, I wrote on Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO), noting that there was little value in chasing the stock near US$10.00 with it already up over 90% from its Q3 2022 levels. This turned out to be

Lamaque Operations

Lamaque Operations (Company Presentation)

Eldorado Gold - Quarterly Gold Production

Eldorado Gold - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Lamaque - Quarterly Gold Production

Lamaque - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Eldorado Gold - Quarterly Revenue

Eldorado Gold - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Eldorado Gold - Quarterly AISC & AISC Margins

Eldorado Gold - Quarterly AISC & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Kisladag Gold Pour

Kisladag Gold Pour (Company Website)

Eldorado Gold - Historical Cash Flow Multiple

Eldorado Gold - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

EGO 3-Year Chart

EGO 3-Year Chart (StockCharts.com)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.31K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.