Elena Bionysheva-Abramova

Just over six weeks ago, I wrote on Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO), noting that there was little value in chasing the stock near US$10.00 with it already up over 90% from its Q3 2022 levels. This turned out to be a terrible call in hindsight, with Eldorado outperforming its peers and marching 20% higher in just six weeks. The stock's strong performance has been helped by another leg higher in the gold price and a solid Q1 report, which included the approval of the Kassandra Mines modified EIA, allowing for an expansion to the Olympias processing facility. Let's take a closer look at the Q1 results and recent developments below.

Lamaque Operations (Company Presentation)

Q1 Production & Sales

Eldorado Gold released its Q1 results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~112,500 ounces of gold, a 21% increase from the year-ago period. This significant increase was primarily because of being up against easy year-over-year comps with absenteeism related to Omicron that delayed access to high-grade stopes at Lamaque, elevated absenteeism and a government-mandated power outage plus severe weather at Kisladag, and absenteeism plus power outages at its Olympias polymetallic mine in Greece. The result was that Eldorado had its weakest quarter in years in Q1 2022, so the increase year-over-year isn't surprising.

Eldorado Gold - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Digging into the production results a little closer, three of Eldorado's four operations saw higher output year-over-year, with the largest increases at Olympias, Kisladag, and Lamaque, with a slight decline in production at Efemcukuru related to lower grades. At Kisladag, production was up 25% year-over-year to ~37,200 ounces, benefiting from higher grades (0.70 grams per tonne of gold vs. 0.61 grams per tonne of gold) and increased tonnes stacked. Meanwhile, output increased 95% year-over-year at Olympias to ~17,600 ounces, benefiting from increased throughput and higher grades, with an average grade of 9.13 grams per tonne of gold and ~8.5% lead/zinc. This led to significantly improved unit costs, which fell from $2,399/oz to $1,355/oz on the back of higher sales volumes and reduced sustaining capital.

Lamaque - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, at its Lamaque Mine in Quebec, Eldorado may have seen a sequential decline in production, but production was up ~13% year-over-year to ~37,900 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,217/oz. This marked a record for Q1 production during this seasonally weaker period for the asset, with Q1 typically being the softest quarter of the year. Lamaque's higher production in Q1 2023 relative to Q1 2022 was related to increased head grades (6.06 grams per tonne of gold vs. 5.27 grams per tonne of gold), and while costs were slightly higher year-over-year, this was partially related to equipment rebuilds and underground development, with sustaining capital creeping up to $17.8 million in the period (Q1 2022: $13.0 million).

Eldorado Gold - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Given the higher production and sales, plus the tailwind from one of the highest realized gold prices reported sector-wide ($1,932/oz), Eldorado's revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $229.4 million and will increase further in Q2 with the gold price averaging above $1,950/oz quarter-to-date. And while the company is tracking behind its FY2023 guidance of 475,000 to 515,000 ounces, production is guided to be back-end weighted, setting the company up for much better financial results in Q2 through Q4, especially if the gold price can remain above $1,950/oz.

Margins & Recent Developments

Moving over to margins, Eldorado saw a significant improvement during Q1, with its AISC margins increasing from $542/oz to $748/oz. This was driven by lower all-in sustaining costs of $1,184/oz in the period, compared to $1,346/oz in what was an unusually soft quarter during Q1 2022. The other benefit, as noted earlier, was the higher gold price, which provided a $43/oz tailwind in the period. Given the solid cost performance and the benefit of lower fuel costs plus improved electricity costs from new contracts at Kisladag and Efemcukuru, Eldorado looks to be in a solid position to beat its AISC guidance midpoint of $1,240/oz for FY2023.

Eldorado Gold - Quarterly AISC & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Assuming Eldorado benefits from an average realized gold price of $1,950/oz this year and all-in sustaining costs come in at $1,235/oz, this would translate to material margin expansion on a year-over-year basis, with AISC margins improving from $511/oz in FY2022 to $715/oz. And while this still won't translate to positive free cash flow in a capex-heavy year as the company works to develop Skouries ($31.4 million spent in Q1 2023), it would reduce cash outflows given the higher revenue and cash flow. As of quarter-end, Eldorado's debt stood at $493 million (net debt: $231 million), up from $483 million at the end of Q1 2022.

During the quarter, Eldorado saw a free cash outflow of $34.4 million, up from $26.8 million last year.

Kisladag Gold Pour (Company Website)

Finally, as for recent developments, we've seen two positive developments, with Eldorado noting that it's commissioning a fine ore agglomeration drum at Kisladag, which should improve recoveries with more uniform ore and a more efficient leach. Meanwhile, at Olympias, the approval of the Kassandra Mines modified EIA by the MEE is a big deal, allowing for a significant increase in processing capacity. This should help this higher-cost asset to benefit from economies of scale, which should help to pull down Eldorado's consolidated all-in sustaining costs, with Olympias being the highest-cost asset in the portfolio despite very respectable grades.

Valuation & Technical Picture

Based on ~189 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$12.00, Eldorado Gold trades at a market cap of $2.27 billion and an enterprise value of ~$2.50 billion. This would normally be a steep valuation for a sub 500,000-ounce gold producer with industry-average costs that has only one operation in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. However, Eldorado's production profile at existing operations should continue to improve looking out to 2025, and the company is unique because it has a world-class asset in development: Skouries. For those unfamiliar, this underground gold-copper mine will produce ~140,000 ounces of gold at sub $100/oz all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis post-2025, even using conservative copper price assumptions.

Eldorado Gold - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

Looking at Eldorado's valuation above, we can see that the stock has historically traded at ~6.8x cash flow (5-year average), and I believe that a 5% premium to this valuation is justified given the added diversification and more robust margin profile that's expected once Skouries is online. If we multiply this higher multiple (~7.1x cash flow) by FY2023 cash flow estimates of ~$360 million ($1.94 per share), this translates to a fair value of US$13.80. Meanwhile, from a P/NAV standpoint, Eldorado continues to trade at a discount to net asset value, with an estimated net asset value of ~$2.45 billion (Skouries and Olympias at an 8% discount rate), comparing favorably to its current market cap of ~$2.27 billion.

Although this fair value estimate of US$13.80 points to a 15% upside to fair value, I prefer a minimum 40% discount to fair value for small-cap producers or mid-cap producers with less than half of production from Tier-1 jurisdictions. And if we apply this discount to Eldorado's updated fair value of US$13.80, this translates to an ideal buy zone of $8.30 or lower. So, based on this margin of safety requirement, I do not see EGO in a low-risk buy zone. Plus, EGO's technical picture corroborates this view, with the stock having strong resistance overhead at US$13.15 and no meaningful support until US$8.40, translating to an unfavorable reward/risk ratio of 0.32 to 1.0.

EGO 3-Year Chart (StockCharts.com)

Summary

Eldorado Gold had a solid quarter in Q1 with all-in sustaining costs coming in below my expectations in what should be the weakest quarter of the year. This has set the company up to meet its cost guidance midpoint when combined with weaker fuel prices, and this should translate to a significant increase in AISC margins year-over-year. That said, the stock is now up nearly 140% off its lows and no longer offering a meaningful margin of safety as it did below US$6.00 when I highlighted the stock as attractive. So, while I see the story as improving and a clear path to Eldorado being a low-cost producer post-2025, I would view any rallies above US$13.10 before July as an opportunity to book more profits.