Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Who Sunk Your REIT Battleship?

May 10, 2023 7:00 AM ETAGNC, CIO, GNL
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Before you call me snaggle tooth, all of my teeth did eventually grow in and I know my shirt looks more like something out of the Brady Bunch era.
  • I wish I could go back in time when life was so easy.
  • One of my favorite games was Battleship, and similarly I’ve mastered the art of detecting sinking ships by way of my love for research.
  • Today, I'm going to write about three REITs to avoid.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

Board game. Battleship.

Aleksandra Nigmatulina

This article was published on iREIT on Alpha on Monday May 8, 2023.

A few days ago I posted a picture of little Brad on Twitter. That’s me when I was around 7 years old:

A screenshot of a photo of a child Description automatically generated with low confidence

Twitter @rbradthomas

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

GNL - Investor Relations

Chart, timeline Description automatically generated with medium confidence

GNL - Investor Relations

Chart Description automatically generated with low confidence

GNL - Investor Relations

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

GNL - Investor Relations

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

GML - Form 10-K (compiled by iREIT)

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

GNL - Investor Relations

Chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

Chart, waterfall chart Description automatically generated

AGNC - Investor Relations

Chart Description automatically generated

AGNC - Form 10-K (compiled by iREIT) / Google

Graphical user interface, chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

A picture containing map Description automatically generated

CIO - Investor Relations

Chart Description automatically generated with low confidence

CIO - Investor Relations

A picture containing graphical user interface Description automatically generated

CIO - Investor Relations

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

Get My New Book For Free!

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and we recently added Prop Tech SPACs to the lineup. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
109.74K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 100,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 108,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.