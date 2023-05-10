Who Sunk Your REIT Battleship?

Aleksandra Nigmatulina

This article was published on iREIT on Alpha on Monday May 8, 2023.

A few days ago I posted a picture of little Brad on Twitter. That’s me when I was around 7 years old:

Twitter @rbradthomas

Okay, before you call me snaggle tooth, all of my teeth did eventually grow in and I know my shirt looks more like something out of the Brady Bunch era (because it was the 1970s).

I wish I could go back in time when life was so easy…

Sleeping late, arcade games, baseball, basketball, and candy… that pretty much sums up my spare time back then.

And, of course board, games.

I’ve written about my favorite game many times on Seeking Alpha and I’m sure many of you know it’s Monopoly. That most certainly explains my passion for real estate investment trust ("REIT") Investing.

One of my other favorite games was Battleship, and similarly I’ve mastered the art of detecting sinking ships by way of my love for research.

Much like Monopoly, a game based on skillful negotiations of being a landlord and forcing your opponent into bankruptcy, Battleship is mastered by spotting your opponent’s weakness and capitalizing upon it.

Now, you know I hate losing, and I’m sure you do, too. So, today I’m going to help you navigate to safety by avoiding a few landmines.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL)

Global Net Lease is an externally managed diversified real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that invests in commercial properties through sale-leaseback transactions with a focus on single tenant properties that are leased on a net-lease basis.

GNL owns 309 properties covering 39.2 million rentable square feet that are 98.0% leased with a weighted average lease term of 8.0 years. As of year of the last fiscal year, 65% of their properties were based in the U.S. and Canada and 35% of their properties were located in Europe.

GNL - Investor Relations

Based on rental income, 56% of GNL’s portfolio is made up of industrial / distribution real estate, 41% is made up of office properties, and the remaining 3% is made up of retail properties. GNL has 138 tenants operating in 51 industries with the largest two industries being Auto Manufacturing (12%) and Financial Services (12%).

No other industry makes up more than 10% of their rental income. Additionally, 94.5% of their leases contain rent escalation terms that average a 1.2% increase annually.

GNL - Investor Relations

Global Net Lease is a case study for poor capital allocation. Why do I say this? In their latest investor presentation, GNL highlighted earnings growth in the aggerate which reflects a core funds from operations (“CFFO”) compound annual growth rate of 4.7% and an adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) compound annual growth rate of 4.2%. So far, so good.

GNL - Investor Relations

But when we look at earnings on a per share basis, it doesn’t paint the same picture. On average GNL’s funds from operations, or FFO, has had a negative growth rate of -3.62% since 2017 and their adjusted funds from operations has had a negative growth rate of -2.66% since 2017.

GNL - Investor Relations

Here is what their earnings look like when we chart them on a per share basis:

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Below is a graph of GNL’s gross real estate investments (at cost) which reflects an incremental increase each year except for in 2022. They are steadily increasing their investments in real estate, which is reflected in their total earnings, but on a per share basis the growth is not flowing down to the shareholders.

In order to have external growth, REITs are regularly raising capital via share issuance and/or debt, so share dilution is common for REITs. But the key is that the added rental revenue received from the added investments should be accretive on a per share basis, but this has not been the case with GNL.

Put in simple terms, the pie has gotten larger, but your slice is getting smaller. This is what I call “growing for growth’s sake” and poor capital allocation by management.

GML - Form 10-K (compiled by iREIT)

GNL’s debt metrics don’t look very good, either.

They’re junk rated by S&P (BB+ credit rating) and have an annualized net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 8.5x. They have an interest coverage ratio of only 2.9x and a weighted average interest rate of 4.0%. Their debt is 70% fixed rate and has a weighted average maturity of 3.9 years.

GNL - Investor Relations

One upside is that GNL is currently trading at a discount with a current P/AFFO multiple of 6.8x vs their normal P/AFFO multiple of 9.35x. In this case, though, I think the discount is warranted. The company is highly leveraged and has a history of investing in real estate that earns less on a per share basis as they buy more.

I haven’t really touched on the dividend, but that is a red flag as well. While they currently have a high dividend yield of 14.11%, they have cut the dividend 3 times since 2017 and currently have an AFFO payout ratio of 95.81%. If you have not initiated a position in GNL I would avoid this stock at this point.

If you already have a stake in the company, it might not be a bad idea to exit the position whenever the opportunity arises. Also, as I pointed out previously, the company is externally managed and the manager has an extremely poor track record of rewarding investors. At iREIT, we have a SELL rating on Global Net Lease.

FAST Graphs

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

AGNC is an internally managed residential mortgage REIT (“mREIT”) that primarily invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities (“agency RMBS”) that include residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. Residential mortgage-backed securities are instruments that represent an interest in a pool of residential mortgage loans.

Put another way, multiple mortgages are combined together and then securitized into certificates and sold to third parties. The owners of these certificates participate on a pro rata basis in the principle and interest payments made on the residential properties. Their investments in agency securities are backed by a U.S. Government sponsored enterprise (“GSEs”) such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

In addition to their investments in agency securities, AGNC also invests in non-agency securities including Credit Risk Transfer (“CRT”) securities which are instruments that transfers a portion of the risk of credit losses from a pool of residential mortgage loans to the third party buyer. Additionally, they invest in non-agency RMBSs (not backed by a GSE) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”).

In their latest investor presentation AGNC highlighted that their tangible net book value per share was $9.41 as of March 2023, which was a -4.4% decrease from their book value of $9.84 in December. After taking into consideration the dividend paid, the total economic return was -0.7 for the quarter.

AGNC - Investor Relations

I pulled several years of annual reports to see if the most recent quarter was indicative of their long-term performance and I cannot say I was surprised to see the results. Tangible net book value in 2016 was $19.50 per share vs $9.84 per share in 2022.

Over this time period, the tangible book value was approximately cut in half. The stock price has followed suit, losing over half of its value in the past 5 years.

AGNC - Form 10-K (compiled by iREIT) / Google

Over the long term AGNC’s earnings and distributions have not fared any better.

In 2010 AGNC reported $7.89 per share in adjusted operating earnings and paid a dividend of $5.60. In the last fiscal year, their adjusted operating earnings came in at $3.11 per share and the dividend paid in 2022 amounted to $1.44 per share.

On a positive note, their earnings did increase from 2019 to 2022, but analysts expect earnings to decline by -19% in 2023, -11% in 2024, and then -8% in 2025. In total, their average annual earnings growth rate has been negative -7.26% and their average dividend growth has been negative -8.68% since 2010.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

AGNC currently pays a 15.21% dividend yield that is covered by their adjusted operating earnings with a payout ratio of 46.30%. I look at this as a value trap.

Typically, a high payout ratio is a red flag for a potential dividend cut. In this case, the payout ratio is fine, but my concern is the long-term viability of their earnings and how that might impact their dividend.

Since 2010, AGNC has either maintained or reduced its dividend payout but has not increased it once. If you had purchased the stock in 2010 when it was trading for around $26.00 and paid a dividend of $5.60 per share, your initial yield on cost would have been 21.10%.

That now has been reduced to a yield on cost of 5.43% due to the number of dividend cuts over the past decade or so. The stock is trading at a discount to its normal P/E multiple, but this is another example where I think the discount is warranted. We do not currently cover AGNC, but this stock would not help me sleep well at night and this is one I would avoid.

FAST Graphs

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO)

City Office REIT is an internally managed REIT that specializes in acquiring, owning, and operating office properties that are primarily located in sunbelt markets. CIO owns 60 office buildings that encompass roughly 6.0 million square feet of net rentable area (“NRA”) and are located in Dallas, Orlando, Tampa, Denver, Phoenix, Raleigh, San Diego, Portland, and Seattle.

As of year-end 2022, CIO’s portfolio was 86.2% occupied and had a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of 4.9 years. By number of properties and NRA, Phoenix is their largest market with 23 office buildings and 1.5 million square feet of NRA. This is somewhat concerning as Phoenix has their lowest in place occupancy rate of 72.9%.

CIO - Investor Relations

City Office REIT is well diversified by tenant with their top 20 tenants only making up 23.2% of their NRA and their top tenant (Seattle Genetics) only making up 3.5% of their NRA.

Their tenants operate in multiple industries, but CIO has a large concentration of tenants within the Professional and Technical Services and Finance and Insurance industries.

CIO - Investor Relations

City Office REIT has reasonable debt metrics with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 6.5x, an adjusted interest coverage ratio of 3.2x and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 2.2x. By these metrics it appears that CIO has more debt than I’d like to see, specifically their fixed charge coverage ratio at 2.2x.

They have a weighted average interest rate of 4.5% and a weighted average debt maturity of 3 years.

On a positive note, 90% of their debt is fixed rate and they have minimal debt maturities in 2023. As of their most recent update, they had $36 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately $100 million available to them under their revolving line of credit.

CIO - Investor Relations

CIO’s adjusted funds from operations dropped sharply from $0.96 per share in 2015 to $0.71 per share the following year. From 2016 to 2019, they delivered modest AFFO growth, but that changed in 2020 with AFFO falling from $0.83 to $0.67 per share.

AFFO rebounded to $0.84 per share in 2021 but then fell back to $0.67 per share in 2022. Analysts expect another significant decline in AFFO in the current year, going from $0.67 in 2022 to $0.50 per share in 2023. Over the total period, AFFO dropped from $0.96 per share in 2015 to $0.67 per share in 2022.

The dividend history is even worse.

The first thing I’d like to point out is that their AFFO payout ratio exceeded 100% in almost every year between 2015-2022. Outside of that, they kept the dividend flat at $0.94 per share from 2015 to 2019 and then cut it to $0.69 in 2020.

They cut the dividend again the following year but then raised it in 2022. Normally I see it as a positive when a company increases their dividend, but not when they raise it and then cut it by 50% the very next year, which is exactly what CIO did.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

On May 5, 2023, City Office REIT announced its Board of Directors authorized a $0.10 quarterly dividend, which is 50% cut when compared to the $0.20 quarterly dividend paid in 2022. In total, the dividend rate went from $0.94 per share in 2015 to $0.80 per share in 2022 and just got cut by 50% a couple of days ago.

Note: We had CIO on iREIT’s Dividend Watch List, so our members avoided the painful selloff.

CIO’s average AFFO growth rate has been negative -3.83% since 2015 and is expected to fall by 26% in 2023. The only real positive that I can find is that they are trading at a significant discount with a current P/AFFO multiple of 8.49x compared to their normal P/AFFO multiple of 15.51x, but with that said I would still avoid this stock. At iREIT, we have a SELL rating on City Office REIT.

FAST Graphs

In Closing…

At iREIT on Alpha, our team is carefully monitoring the ocean of REITs making sure that our members don’t get stuck with sinking ship. Given the cycle that we’re in now (rising rates, bank failures, etc.) we believe there will be continued pressure on the higher-leverage REITs.

That’s one of the reasons that I insist on writing both Buy and Sell recommendations, always looking to steer investors to safety. As I pointed out in the above-referenced Twitter quote, “I was raised by a single mom, and I developed in my character a serious concern for money.”

Simply put, one of the toughest lessons in life comes from being broke, and, as I’m sure many of you know, once you experience loss, you’re always motivated to protect your hard-earned money at all costs. Always remember, “adversity is bitter, but its uses may be sweet.”

Who sunk your REIT battleship?