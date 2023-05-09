Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 3:23 PM ETTransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.01K Followers

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Stein - President, Chief Executive Officer

Jorge Valladares - Chief Operating Officer

Mike Lisman - Chief Financial Officer

Jaimie Stemen - Director of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Robert Spingarn - Melius Research

Myles Walton - Wolfe Research

David Strauss - Barclays

Robert Stallard - Vertical Research

Jordan Levine - Bank of America

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Ken Herbert - RBCCM

Gautam Khanna - TD Cowen

Peter Arment - Baird

Scott Deuschle - Crédit Suisse

Seth Seifman - JPMorgan

Michael Ciarmoli - Truist Securities

Kristine Liwag - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day! And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2023 TransDigm Group Incorporated Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recoded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker for today, Jaimie Stemen, the Director of Investor Relations for TransDigm. Please go ahead.

Jaimie Stemen

Thank you, and welcome to TransDigm's Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Presenting on the call this morning are TransDigm's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Stein; Chief Operating Officer, Jorge Valladares; and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Lisman. Please visit our website at transdigm.com to obtain a supplemental slide deck and call replay information.

Before we begin, the company would like to remind you that statements made during this call, which are not historical in fact, are forward-looking statements. For further information about important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's latest filings with the SEC available through the Investors section

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.