Keyera Corp. (KEYUF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 3:27 PM ETKeyera Corp. (KEYUF), KEY:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.01K Followers

Keyera Corp. (OTCPK:KEYUF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Calvin Locke – Manager-Investor Relations

Dean Setoguchi – President and Chief Executive Officer

Eileen Marikar – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jamie Urquhart – Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Jarrod Beztilny – Senior Vice President-Operations and Engineering

Conference Call Participants

Rob Hope – Scotiabank

Robert Kwan – RBC Capital Markets

Robert Catellier – CIBC capital markets

Linda Ezergailis – TD Securities

Ben Pham – BMO Capital Markets

Andrew Kuske – Credit Suisse

Patrick Kenny – National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning. My name is Colin and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Keyera Corp.’s first quarter conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there’ll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Calvin Locke, manager of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Calvin Locke

Thank you and good morning. Joining me today will be Dean Setoguchi, president and CEO; Eileen Marikar, senior Vice President and CFO; Jamie Urquhart, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer and Jarrod Beztilny, senior Vice President, operations and Engineering. We will begin with some prepared remarks from Dean and Eileen, after which we will open the call to questions. I would like to remind listeners that some of the comments and answers that we will give you today relate to future events. These forward-looking statements are given as of today’s date and reflect events or outcomes that management currently expects. In addition, we will refer to some non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on non-GAAP measures and forward-looking statements, please refer to Keyera’s public filings available on SEDAR or on our website.

