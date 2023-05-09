Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 3:32 PM ETThe Honest Company, Inc. (HNST)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.01K Followers

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Steve Austenfeld - IR

Carla Vernon - CEO

Kelly Kennedy - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Laura Champine - Loop Capital

Andrea Teixeira - JP Morgan

Jon Andersen - William Blair

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to The Honest Company First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Steve Austenfeld. Please go ahead.

Steve Austenfeld

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our first quarter 2023 conference call. Joining me today are Carla Vernon, Chief Executive Officer; and Kelly Kennedy, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we start, I'd like to remind you that we will make certain statements today that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about the outlook of our business and other matters referenced in our earnings release issued today. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our earnings release issued today as well as our SEC filings for a more detailed description of the risk factors that may affect our results. Please also note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law. Also, during this call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which adjust our GAAP results to eliminate the impact of certain items. You will find additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.