Hmmm Core Labs at PE of 28 or Liberty Energy at 3X? Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) beat on the top and bottom lines for Q1, but the market really took no notice. The company has been through some tumultuous times in the last few years as the Super Major mega projects dried up. Those multi-billion, multi-year projects were their bread and butter, and they were ridiculously profitable and drove the stock price to over $200 at its peak.

CLB price chart (Seeking Alpha)

The heydays of a decade past are not likely to return but there might be some optimism about prospects for growth as the new offshore cycle begins. Rystad notes the potential for a lot of Greenfield activity over the next several year, and that could be a catalyst in the medium term-2-3 years, for the shares.

Optimism aside, the shares are pricey at 28X forward earnings, so it's going to take a pretty compelling story to get us to buy in at these levels.

Note- I have discussed the company previously and readers are invited to review those older articles if CLB interests them.

The thesis for Core Labs

The company has two major business lines. The first, Reservoir Description is the legacy business, on which it built its reputation. In this line of work, the company takes client materials gathered during downhole operations, and analyzes them for clues that will guide the company on how to develop the resource. It once ruled this business without any real competition. The big colors - Schlumberger Limited (SLB), Halliburton Company (HAL), and Baker Hughes Company (BKR) - have developed their own Reservoir Description businesses, chipping away at whatever moat Core might have once had in this business. The second business, Production Enhancement is driven by innovative solutions to problems encountered in producing oil and gas wells. This business involves selective perforating systems for various workover applications, and logging of installed completions with branded SpectraSTIM, SpectraSCAN, and PackScan technologies that help operators avoid costly errors. This an over-serviced area of the OFS business with the big colors having very similar offerings in all categories.

CLB has also begun a Co2 Sequestration, Multi-client consortium to do what they do best, study stuff. There is no direct line to revenue generation here, but down the road there could be as a body of knowledge is generated.

Recent news

The company has completed its redomiciling to the U.S. from the Netherlands after a ten year or so hiatus. The move comes as part of a consolidation effort closing offices to lower costs. Travel expenses from the Hague to Houston - where the core of their customer base lies - should be reduced as well.

During the first quarter of 2023, Core Lab's Advanced Technology Center in the United Kingdom progressed the analytical program on reservoir core and fluid samples from the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. This is a classic full-scale that is underpinned by recent discoveries in this basin. This is a bright spot for the company and they need more of it to really become investable.

In the Middle-East, Core Lab successfully completed a large multi-well formation damage study. Core Lab's specialists delivered laboratory data to the national oil company that will be used for planning and implementing a large-scale waterflood enhanced oil recovery program.

In the Permian basin, The Rapid Deployment System allowed the client to quickly create perforations that drain the working string. This process was accomplished without the need for an electrical wireline unit and with only a single field service engineer. It looks like they ran a pressure-activated tool that punched some holes that allowed the tubing to drain above sand fill. Pulling a wet-string is no fun and can be messy.

Q1 2023 and guidance

Q-1 2023 saw revenue of $128,400,000, and non GAAP operating income of $14.5 mm. This was a sequential increase of about 1% and YoY about 5%. This yielded operating margins over 11%, and EPS, ex-items, of $0.19. GAAP operating income-excluding working capital builds for new projects, employee stock awards, facility consolidation expenses was $6.5 mm. Core's net debt was $166,700,000, and the Company's leverage ratio of 2.18, which decreased from 2.29. $75 mm of this is due in September and refinance discussions are underway for $50 mm. Core approved a cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock payable on 30 May 2023 to shareholders of record on 8 May 2023.

Core projects second quarter 2023 revenue to range from $130,000,000 to $135,000,000 and operating income of $14,500,000 to $17,500,000, yielding operating margins of approximately 12%. EPS for the second quarter of 2023 is expected to be $0.20 to $0.24.

Core projects Reservoir Description's second quarter 2023 revenue to increase by low-single digits. Continued volatility with crude-oil trading patterns may impact Core's Reservoir Description segment's international growth within its Russian, Ukrainian and European operations. Production Enhancement segment revenue is estimated to increase by mid-single digits.

The company also noted near-term weakness in the North American market due to gas prices.

A potential catalyst

Rystad Energy has put out a very complete and much cited Greenfield Offshore report that suggests $200 bn of new projects will be sanctioned in the 2023-24 time frame. If that comes to pass, the reservoir description business could start to hum. That could be the reason investors are assigning a multiple more than double any of the big colors. It wouldn't take a lot of this work to generate significant EBITDA.

Risks

The other side of the coin is the point that CLB has no moat. That doesn't mean they don't have singular skillsets and client focus-they do. But, let's face it, the big colors have fire power they can't match. For example, SLB has reservoir characterization labs strategically around the world. There is nothing CLB can do that SLB can't match. Halliburton has the same capabilities, as does Baker Hughes. No moat.

Your takeaway

Core Laboratories Inc. is not my favorite way to play oilfield services. They really have no moat in the businesses they pursue as we have discussed. That said, there might be a play on continuing weakness with a renewed focus on reservoir description in the Greenfield development cycle we have discussed. But that time is not yet here for CLB, as this trend line on Margin growth suggests.

Additionally, they are not generating the cash needed to retire their substantial pile of debt, nor do they have the prospects of doing so. That leaves them in the debt market, probably paying 8-10% interest on the $50 mm they are going to refi and issuing new stock for the balance.

CLB EBITDA Margin growth (Seeking Alpha)

The analyst community is not especially bullish on Core Laboratories Inc. stock with a hold rating, and price targets ranging from $18-31 per share and a median target of $21.75. This suggests most of the 6-7 analysts view the near term fairly dimly.

I think the analysts have Core Laboratories Inc. pegged about right as a hold, and do not see a reason to enter a stock with no near term catalyst, with no clear moat.