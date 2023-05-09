Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ron Hubbard - VP of IR

Todd Meredith - President, CEO and Director

Kris Douglas - Executive VP and CFO

Rob Hull - EVP of Investments

Conference Call Participants

Nick Joseph - Citigroup

Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets

Nick Yulico - Scotiabank

Tayo Okusanya - Credit Suisse

Connor Siversky - Wells Fargo

Mike Mueller - JPMorgan

John Pawlowski - Green Street

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Healthcare Realty Trust First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call. My name is Charlie and I'll be coordinating the call today. You will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to our host, Ron Hubbard, VP of Investor Relations to begin. Ron, please go ahead.

Ron Hubbard

Thank you, Charlie. Thanks, everyone, for joining us today for Healthcare Realty's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Todd Meredith, Kris Douglas and Rob Hull. A reminder that except for the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this call may contain forward-looking statements that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These risks are more specifically discussed in the company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. These forward-looking statements represent the company's judgment as of the date of this call. The company disclaims any obligation to update this forward-looking material.

The matters discussed in this call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures such as funds from operations or FFO, normalized FFO, FFO per share, normalized FFO per share, funds available for distribution, or

