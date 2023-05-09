Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Canada Goose: Resilient With Compelling Business Model

May 09, 2023 4:42 PM ETCanada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), GOOS:CA
Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • In the past year, Canada Goose (+11.20%) has experienced superior growth to the general market (+3.66%) while lagging TradingView's Luxury and Fashion Index (+69.18%).
  • This strength against the market comes in an era of higher interest rates and reduced consumer spending.
  • However, Canada Goose has experienced a decline in YoY cash flow metrics owing to recessionary pressures.
  • On the contrary, though, I believe temporary headwinds will do little to harm the iconic brand reputation and self-fulfilling, margin and scale expanding model produced by Canada Goose.
  • Due to the combined strength of the Canada Goose model and the firm's relative undervaluation, I rate the company a 'buy'.

Canada Goose, or Outfitters Goose, is the world leader in warm clothing.

Dmitri Zelenevski

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is a multinational, Canada-based luxury fashion retailer with a focus on premium outerwear. The company is committed to operating at the intersection between performance and luxury.

Through its activities, Canada Goose has experienced TTM revenues of $867.90mn

Growth Story

Canada Goose Annual Presentation

Canada Goose (Dark Blue) vs Market & Industry

Canada Goose (Dark Blue) vs Market & Industry (TradingView)

Comparable Companies

barchart.com

Relative Valuation

AlphaSpread

Overtall Growth Objectives

Canada Goose Annual Presentation

Unit Economics

Canada Goose Annual Presentation

Geographic Growth

Canada Goose Annual Presentation

Long-term Growth

Canada Goose Annual Presentation

Price Forecast

TradingView

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

