BIL: Potential Treasury Bill Reactions To The Government Default

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.04K Followers

Summary

  • The probability of the US government defaulting on its debt has risen 15-30X above normal levels.
  • From a game-theory perspective, technical default may be most likely as voters of either party may not be pleased with the compromise.
  • The long-term effects of a default on the T-Bill should be limited as long as a deal is reached quickly, but it could permanently hamper the US dollar's dominant global position.
  • BIL's holdings are trading at a slight discount today as 1-month T-Bills are around 50 bps above the Federal Reserve rate.
  • I believe BIL is still a bullish opportunity due to its comparatively high yield and the fact that an unlikely forced government bankruptcy would likely collapse all fiat-currency-centric assets.

Rolls of world global money symbolizing dynamite with lit fuse

FotografieLink/iStock via Getty Images

The probability of the US government defaulting on its debt has risen dramatically over recent weeks. The current one-year US government CDS rate is around 1.5%, which is around 15-30X higher than its normal levels and ~5X greater than

15X Increase in US Gov. Default Probability

US Government 1-Year CDS Rate (Investing.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

