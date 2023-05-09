FotografieLink/iStock via Getty Images

The probability of the US government defaulting on its debt has risen dramatically over recent weeks. The current one-year US government CDS rate is around 1.5%, which is around 15-30X higher than its normal levels and ~5X greater than it was during the 2011 debt ceiling crisis, an event that led to the downgrade of the US sovereign credit rating. Despite the debt ceiling deadlock, the US government has not received a credit downgrade, but it may soon as it is currently under review. Looking at traditional measures, such as debt-to-GDP or interest as a percent of revenue, the US government "should" have a meager credit rating; however, it has been protected by its global currency dominance status and the historical willingness of the US Federal Reserve to finance deficits indirectly via QE (as in 2020-2021).

However, the time to "pay the piper" may be coming due. We're seeing a confluence of factors that may make the US government's financial stability difficult over the coming year, even if a debt ceiling deal is reached. The US banking system is currently experiencing its most considerable shock since 2008, and, unlike that time, the US Federal Reserve has limited ability to aid due to inflation. At the same time, the US government has not agreed to raise the debt ceiling as the US Treasury's reserve dwindles to extreme lows, indicating a default date of around three to four weeks. Thus far, neither party has made any considerable efforts to fix the situation, as both offer bills without making material concessions that could end the gridlock.

The five-year US government implied probability of default is only 1.09% today, using the typical 40% recovery rate. In other words, the likelihood of a technical default may be relatively high, but the possibility of a default that results in losses for investors remains extremely low. At any rate, the staggering increase in the spread of 1-year US government credit default swaps is notable. See below:

US Government 1-Year CDS Rate (Investing.com)

Today, the US government's financial situation is at a historical extreme as the default risk reaches its highest level in the modern era. There remains a considerable probability that a deal is made, at least a temporary one that buys time for both parties to consider potential compromises. Accordingly, there is a material probability of technical default, a potential for a delay and return to the current situation months from now, and a long-term deal that fixes the current dynamic.

In my view, investors should not underestimate the probability of default (either soon or after an extension) as each party's supporters will likely place blame on the opposing party, limiting the damage to either party. In other words, Republican voters will probably blame Biden, whereas Democratic voters will blame Republicans - neither will likely blame their own party. Further, party supporters may find frustration with their party's leaders if they make material compromises, so neither party may be willing to do so. Thus, from a game-theory perspective, "no deal" may be the most likely outcome due to perceived downsides from compromise.

This situation is critical for Treasury Bills, an asset group I believe is otherwise very desirable today. These assets can be owned through the SPDR T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL), which currently pays a 4.5%-5% yield in-line with the Federal Funds rate and significantly greater than rates found in savings accounts. My fundamental view is that T-Bills are no riskier than savings accounts and have very high yields compared to bank savings and many riskier investments (REITs, dividend stocks, etc.) Of course, the yield on 30-day Treasury bills has climbed due to the increasing default risk, implying a slight increase in risk in this asset while also creating a small discount if a deal is made.

Will BIL React to a US Government Default?

The probability of US government default is starting to weigh on BIL and its constituents. BIL's holdings are concentrated in short-term US government bills with maturities from now to early August, most concentrated in June-July, where default is most likely. The US Federal Reserve rate is currently 5-5.25% following its recent hike, which is expected to be its last this cycle unless inflation reaccelerates. The current yield on 1-month Treasury bills is about 5.6% today, or around 33 bps above the three-month rate and 90 bps above the 1-year Treasury rate. See below:

Data by YCharts

The price impact this has on BIL is extremely limited since the fund's maturity is very low; however, it has led to a slight decrease in its total return over the past month as its June and July assets face a small discount. The current yield-to-maturity on BIL is 5.25%. However, I suspect it is a bit higher following the recent spike in one-month Treasury yields due to default risk. At any rate, BIL has suffered minor losses due to increased credit risk perception. Therefore, it pays a slight premium today as long as the government eventually meets its obligations.

A default's impact on BIL is vague and depends significantly on how long it lasts. The US government currently spends around $6.3T annually and collects around $4.9T; however, the spending level is rising more quickly due to a near doubling in interest expense costs. In fact, interest payments are likely exceeding the military budget today and will continue to rise dramatically as long as interest rates remain elevated. Of course, that does not include that principal repayment costs at maturity are very large if they cannot be refinanced indefinitely (as in the case today).

As such, BIL may fail to pay dividends as its assets fall into arrears in a default scenario next month. This scenario could have immense impacts on broader financial markets, particularly banks, due to their liquidity needs and huge complex derivative positions (which are primarily based on short-term debt). However, as long as the default is not prolonged, BIL is very likely to receive its obligated principal and interest, though it may take some weeks or months as that would require a debt ceiling deal to be reached or a massive reduction in spending, which is likely impossible because the mandatory budget plus interest is roughly as large as its revenue (meaning all discretionary spending would need to end).

A prolonged default would have much more significant consequences for BIL. A permanent default, or bankruptcy, would have extreme consequences as it is unlikely any government debt could be repaid due to the size of the mandatory budget (and the need for some discretionary spending). Of course, that is a very extreme and unlikely scenario since it would likely result in the broader collapse of the global financial system that is effectively built around the US dollar. More reasonably, a prolonged default could still impair BIL as discounted short-term bills are sold at a loss compared to its forward purchases. At this point, I do not believe BIL's managers have a concrete plan if BIL's holdings fall into arrears, as that possibility seemed unreasonable until recently.

However, a prolonged default eventually met with a deal that leads to full repayment could still impair BIL if the US Government experiences a credit downgrade and a broader loss in global investor confidence. To me, that is a reasonable risk as, for the first time in many decades, the global financial system is being forced to question the stability of the US monetary system. If the government defaults, BRICS nations would have more reason to create a stronger currency union that limits US import dominance.

The Bottom Line

The way I see it, BIL will most likely pay a ~5.25% yield (or more) due to its growing premium. If no long-term deal is reached and the US government falls into permanent default, the broader financial and banking system would shutter so much that few assets would likely retain their value. It is improbable the government will be forced to declare bankruptcy (eliminating BIL's value). Still, if it does, no fiat-currency-centered assets (including bonds and stocks) will likely retain value as most financial markets would likely become inoperable. In other words, the risk facing BIL is fundamentally less significant than that facing bank deposits since the Treasury and banking systems are so intertwined. The critical difference is that BIL's yield is much higher than banking savings, most money market funds, and many "dividend" investments, which naturally carry more risk.

Overall, I remain bullish on BIL and do not believe the current situation will hamper its total returns over the next year. However, if a temporary extension deal is made, BIL may suffer a missed payment soon or after some months. From a game-theory standpoint, I believe technical default is relatively likely since no party feels they would currently benefit from compromise. However, the immense financial market volatility from a technical default could upset voters sufficiently that the broader need for stability overwhelms each party's aims. In light of this, BIL could trade at a more significant discount over the coming weeks (potentially longer), meaning it could jump slightly if a deal is made. Obviously, investors who wish to avoid any volatility may want to avoid BIL over the coming weeks; however, I do not believe bank savings or money market funds are necessarily less risky than BIL today since they are so reliant on the Treasury and Federal Reserve.