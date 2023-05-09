Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 3:46 PM ETBraskem S.A. (BAK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.01K Followers

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rosana Avolio - Investor Relations, Strategic Planning and Corporate Market Intelligence Director

Roberto Simoes - Chief Executive Officer

Pedro Freitas - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pedro Soares - BTG Pactual

Vicente Falanga - Bradesco BBI

Bruno Montanari - Morgan Stanley

Gabriel Barra - Citibank

Luiz Carvalho - UBS

Leonardo Marcondes - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Good morning. Thanks for waiting. Welcome to the Braskem Video Conference to present our Earnings Results for the First Quarter of 2023. Today, we have Mr. [Roberto Bishop] (Roberto Simoes), CEO of Braskem; Pedro Freitas, CFO of Braskem, and Rosana, Investor Relations Director.

Please note that this event is being recorded. All participants will only hear the Braskem teleconference. Next, we will begin the Q&A session and we would like to take any questions you may have. If you have any issues or requests for assistance, please request assistance using the button here on this call. This event is also being broadcast live online through webcast and can be connected through www.braskem.com/ri. You will also find our presentation there.

The slide deck is under your control. The audio will be available shortly after the event is concluded. Those following the presentation via the webcast may post their questions to the Braskem website. They will be answered by the IR team after the conference is finished.

We'd also like to mention that any comments that may be made during this teleconference with regard to financial results, projections, or any other opinions, are only considered as projections. These results always pertain to uncertainty and there is always risk that is possible. Please be aware that macroeconomic conditions, industry conditions and other factors can also cause results to differ materially from those expressed in

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.