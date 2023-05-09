Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Fisker, Inc. (FSR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 3:48 PM ETFisker Inc. (FSR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.01K Followers

Fisker, Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Frank Boroch - VP, IR & Treasury

Henrik Fisker - President, Chairman & CEO

Burkhard Huhnke - CTO

Geeta Gupta-Fisker - CFO, COO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Christopher McNally - Evercore ISI

Jeoffrey Lambujon - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James & Associates

James Picariello - BNP Paribas Exane

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Fisker Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the conference over to -- sorry, to Frank Boroch, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Frank Boroch

Thank you, Sarah. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Fisker's earnings call. As Sarah mentioned, my name is Frank Boroch, VP of Investor Relations and Treasury at Fisker. Joining me on today's call are Henrik Fisker, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, Chief Technology Officer; and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Please note that today's discussion includes forward-looking statements about our expectations. Actual results and future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include those set forth in the press release we issued earlier today as well as those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Today's discussion also includes certain non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP operating expenses. Quantitative reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial information appears in today's earnings release.

With that, I'm happy to turn the call over to Henrik.

Henrik Fisker

Thank you, Frank. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2023 earnings call. I want to thank all of our stakeholders and partners for their amazing progress

