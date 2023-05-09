Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Galaxy Digital Holdings (BRPHF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Galaxy Digital Holdings (OTCPK:BRPHF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Novogratz - CEO

Chris Ferraro - President, Chief Investment Officer

Alex Ioffe - CFO

Elsa Ballard - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

Deepak Kaushal - BMO Capital Markets

Chase White - Compass Point Research and Trading

Andrew Bond - Rosenblatt Securities

Michael Legg - The Benchmark Company

Bill Papanastasiou - Stifel Financial Corp.

Michael Falco - JMP Securities

Rich Repetto - Piper Sandler

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord Genuity

Jamie Friedman - Susquehanna

Kevin Dede - HC Wainwright

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Galaxy Digital’s first quarter 2023 earnings call. Today’s call is being recorded. [Operator instructions].

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Elsa Ballard, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Elsa Ballard

Good morning and welcome to Galaxy Digital’s first quarter earnings call. Before we begin, please note that our remarks today may include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those identified in our filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authority on SEDAR, and available on our website, or in future filings we make with other securities regulators. Forward-looking statements speak only as of today and will not be updated. In addition, none of the information on this call constitutes a recommendation, solicitation, or offer by Galaxy Digital or its affiliates to buy or sell any securities, including Galaxy securities.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy.

Mike Novogratz

Guys, good morning. If you're not in New York, it's a beautiful sunny morning here. And listen, it's nice to show up with a good first quarter earnings. I'm going to let Chris Ferraro and Alex

