SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has demonstrated successful long-term growth over the years along with market expansion. I believe that the company is a buy due to its increased exposure to EVs resulting in reduced cyclical effects, along with its undervaluation based on my DCF calculations.

Business Overview

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. is a company that assists businesses in reducing expenses by managing their procurement and payment processes. It provides a range of payment solutions for corporations, such as accounts payable automation and Virtual Cards, which allow for one-time card use within a set time frame. Additionally, its Cross-Border service enables customers to pay international vendors, personnel expenses, and capital expenditures, as well as repatriate profits and dividends. The company also offers purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for businesses to monitor and manage their corporate expenses. FLEETCOR also provides vehicle and mobility solutions, such as fuel solutions for government entities, oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. It also offers lodging solutions for businesses and airlines that require accommodation for employees and traveling crews, as well as electronic toll payment solutions for both consumers and businesses through radio frequency identification tags.

FLEETCOR Overview (Company Website Overview)

With a market capitalization of $16.991 billion, a growing ROIC of 10%, a 52-week high of $251.61, and a low of $161.69, a price of $229.82 with an 18.41 P/E for FLEETCOR, it displays a price that is near its highs and is performing well even through macroeconomic headwinds.

FLEETCOR also repurchases shares over the years which will provide long-term value to shareholders while also maintaining ample FCF to execute upon additional CapEX plans to expand by not paying a dividend.

Seeking Alpha Annual Shares Outstanding (Trading View)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has outperformed during a period of moderate economic headwinds, with its Q1 2023 results exceeding expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The company reported a 2.98% beat on earnings per share at $3.80 compared to $3.69 and a 2.31% beat on revenue at $901.33 million compared to $880.95 million.

Moreover, FLEETCOR has demonstrated long-term compounding growth by integrating past acquisitions and improving its core business model, as evidenced by a 14% increase in revenue to $901.33 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $789.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.

FLEETCOR's positive 2023 guidance also indicates the company's resiliency during difficult times, with predicted EBITDA margins increasing 200 to 250 basis points versus the fourth quarter of the prior year. Overall, FLEETCOR's strong financial performance is a testament to its ability to navigate challenging economic conditions and create sustained growth for its shareholders.

FLEETCOR Compared to the Broader Market

While FLEETCOR has successfully integrated acquisitions and driven market growth, the company has underperformed the S&P 500 over the last decade, primarily due to slower growth after 2020 because of fuel price declines, and a pullback in 2022 in line with the broader market. However, I am optimistic that FLEETCOR can recover from this underperformance due to its strong strategy and track record of outperformance prior to 2021.

FLEETCOR Compared to the S&P 500 (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Strategic Acquisitions Fostering Long-Term Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a strong track record of successful acquisitions that have generated compounding growth and increased brand recognition, leading to an improved competitive position and shareholder value. Their recent acquisition of Plugsurfing and investment in Zap-Map on September 6th, 2022, is a prime example of this.

Plugsurfing has established a proprietary EV charging network in Europe with over 300,000 charge points, or nearly 80% of all charge points in Europe, along with a mobile app to access charge point locations, availability, and cost. By acquiring Plugsurfing, FLEETCOR can expand into the EV space and capitalize on a growing industry, allowing them to capture new customers moving to EVs and expand margins. This acquisition will also diversify FLEETCOR's revenues and reduce its reliance on fuel prices, which have been volatile in recent years, stabilizing revenues and allowing for better cash flow prediction and long-term expansionary strategies.

On the other hand, Zap-Map provides EV drivers in the UK with software to locate, plan, and pay for EV charging. Zap-Map has 350,000 registered users and over 95% of the UK's public charge points on its network. This investment will complement their Plugsurfing acquisition, as it will enable customers to better understand the locations and prices of charging stations, creating a seamless experience. By integrating these two acquisitions, FLEETCOR can expand its margins in this growing segment, generating more free cash flow to expand upon these new additions.

In conclusion, these acquisitions will provide FLEETCOR with long-term compounding growth and capitalize on industry trends, positioning the company for the future and hedging against cyclical downturns.

Twitter

Analyst Consensus

Analyst consensus rates FLEETCOR as a "buy". The stock holds great potential returns exemplified by the average price target at $247.32 presenting a 7.62% upside.

Trading View

Valuation

To prepare my projections and DCF analysis, I need to calculate FLEETCOR's Cost of Equity and WACC using the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Based on a risk-free rate of 3.51%, my calculations indicate that FLEETCOR's Cost of Equity is 8.42%, as shown below.

Created by author using Alpha Spread

Using the estimated Cost of Equity value, I calculated the corresponding WACC to be 7.21%, as demonstrated below.

Created by author using Alpha Spread

Through an Equity Model DCF analysis using FCFE, I have determined that FLEETCOR is undervalued by 15% based on a fair value of approximately $269.75. This valuation was arrived at by utilizing a 5-year duration and a discount rate of 8.42%. Additionally, I assumed a high-single-digit revenue growth rate beyond 2023 and that the company will continue to successfully integrate recent acquisitions resulting in improved margins.

5Y Equity Model DCF Using FCFE (Created by author using Alpha Spread) Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Risks

Macroeconomic Headwinds: FLEETCOR's business and financial performance may be negatively affected by the volatility of the global economy, including economic downturns, recessions, and currency fluctuations. This could impede the company's ability to strengthen its core business segments or expand into new growth areas, such as EVs, due to constraints on free cash flow.

Cyclical Downturns: FLEETCOR's dependence on gas prices stems from its core business activities, which primarily involve offering fuel cards and payment processing solutions for commercial fleets. As a result, when fuel prices increase, FLEETCOR's revenue per gallon of fuel purchased using its cards also increases, while a decrease in fuel prices leads to a reduction in the revenue per gallon of fuel purchased using its cards. This reliance on fuel prices exposes FLEETCOR to market fluctuations and poses a risk to its financial performance.

Conclusion

To summarize, I believe that FLEETCOR is a buy due to their constant share buybacks, strategic acquisitions to expand into EVs and diversify their revenues which reduces cyclical impacts, and their relative undervaluation assuming my DCF values.