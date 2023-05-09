Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Fleetcor Technologies: Integration Of EV Acquisitions Fostering Growth

May 09, 2023 5:00 PM ETFLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT)
Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
29 Followers

Summary

  • FLEETCOR has made constant share repurchases over the years providing shareholders with additional value.
  • The company has acquired Plugsurfing and Zap-Map to expand into the EV charging industry and reduce the effects of cyclical downturns regarding fuel prices.
  • Based on my DCF figures FLEETCOR is undervalued resulting in a buy rating.

Fuels at a Petrol Station

SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has demonstrated successful long-term growth over the years along with market expansion. I believe that the company is a buy due to its increased exposure to EVs resulting in reduced cyclical effects, along

FLEETCOR Overview

FLEETCOR Overview (Company Website Overview)

Share performance

Seeking Alpha

Annual Shares Outstanding

Annual Shares Outstanding (Trading View)

FLEETCOR Compared to the S&P 500

FLEETCOR Compared to the S&P 500 (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Plugsurfing and Zap-Map

Twitter

Analyst Consensus

Trading View

Cost of Equity calculation

Created by author using Alpha Spread

WACC calculation

Created by author using Alpha Spread

5Y Equity Model DCF Using FCFE

5Y Equity Model DCF Using FCFE (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Capital Structure

Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

This article was written by

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
29 Followers
I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.