Navient: Staying Neutral Until Positive Loan Growth Acceleration

May 09, 2023 5:05 PM ETNavient Corporation (NAVI)
Summary

  • Navient Corporation reported Q1 2023 adj. core EPS of $1.06, which beat consensus estimates of $0.82, but I have concerns about the sustainability of the earnings.
  • Faster prepayments could lead to lower NIM, which could impact earnings growth and guidance.
  • Navient Corporation is currently trading at a lower multiple (both P/E and P/B) than the average over the last ten years, which provides some margin of safety for current shareholders.

Man at home managing finances

hobo_018/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) provides education loan portfolio management, servicing, and asset recovery. The Company acts as a servicer for Department of Education and Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans as well as private student loans.

Graphical user interface, text, application Description automatically generated

Navient

Graphical user interface, text, application Description automatically generated

Navient

Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

