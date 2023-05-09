bjdlzx

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is now projected to generate a bit over $200 million in free cash flow during 2023. It reported excellent Q1 2023 production results and its production for the full year should end up in the upper half of its guidance range. However, Earthstone's lease operating expenses were also relatively high in Q1 2023, offsetting much of the benefit of the strong production.

Earthstone's projected free cash flow for 2023 is a bit lower than what I had modeled for in February, mostly due to weaker strip prices. This trims Earthstone's estimated value to approximately $15.50 per share. Earthstone's maintenance capex should be a bit lower in future years (boosting its free cash flow) since it is investing more heavily in infrastructure in 2023.

Q1 2023 Results

Earthstone's Q1 2023 results were solid, with average daily production reaching 104,450 BOEPD (44% oil). This is similar to its production in Q4 2022, when it averaged 104,766 BOEPD (45% oil). Earthstone's Q1 2023 production ended up a bit better than expected.

Earthstone expects its Q2 2023 production to be lower, potentially slightly lower than 100,000 BOEPD. This quarter should have both the lowest total production and the lowest oil cut (42% to 43%) out of any quarter in 2023 and its production should rebound a bit in the second half of the year.

While Earthstone's production was strong, it did have relatively high lease operating expenses during the quarter at $9.36 per BOE. This was $0.36 above the high-end of its full-year guidance range and $0.74 above the midpoint of that range. Given that subsequent quarters may have slightly lower production on average, Earthstone is probably going to end up with full-year lease operating expenses (per BOE) that are on the high-end of its guidance range.

2023 Outlook

I am bumping Earthstone's estimated production up to 101,000 BOEPD due to its relatively strong production performance in Q1 2023. Earthstone's 2023 production appears likely to end up within its guidance range of 96,000 to 104,000 BOEPD, but I think it is more likely to end up in the upper half of that range now.

The current strip for 2023 is now around the low-to-mid $70s for WTI oil. Earthstone is now projected to generate $1.552 billion in oil and gas revenues before hedges in 2023.

Earthstone's realized price for natural gas should end up better than I previously expected due to an improvement in the Waha basis. However, this also means that Earthstone is likely to end up with some hedging losses as it has Waha basis hedges covering around 75% of its natural gas production during the rest of the year at an average of negative $1.67 versus NYMEX. The Waha basis has moved closer to negative $1.00 overall, with the winter basis at around negative $1.00 and the summer basis about $0.25 wider.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 16,220,600 $73.50 $1,192 NGLs (Barrels) 9,216,250 $26.00 $240 Natural Gas [MCF] 68,568,900 $1.75 $120 Hedge Value -$10 Total Revenue $1,542 Click to enlarge

Earthstone has maintained its guidance for $725 million to $775 million in capital expenditures. However its lease operating expenses ended up relatively high at $9.36 per BOE in Q1 2023. Given that production may be a bit lower during the rest of the year, I think it is prudent to now model its lease operating expense at least at the high end of its $8.25 to $9.00 per BOE guidance range for the full year.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating $332 Production Taxes $116 Cash G&A $52 Cash Interest $75 Capital Expenditures $750 Cash Income Taxes $15 Total Expenses $1,340 Click to enlarge

I now expected Earthstone to generate $202 million in positive cash flow in 2023 at current strip prices. This is down a bit from when I looked at it in February due to a combination of weaker oil prices (for which Earthstone is mostly unhedged) and its lease operating expenses trending higher than previously modeled.

Debt Situation

Earthstone started 2023 with $520 million in credit facility debt and $550 million in unsecured notes due in 2027. Earthstone's projected free cash flow for 2023 would allow it to reduce its credit facility debt to around $318 million by the end of the year.

Earthstone currently has a $1.65 billion borrowing base for its credit facility, including $1.4 billion in elected commitments, so it has a pretty decent amount of liquidity. Earthstone's projected year-end 2023 leverage is also a reasonable 0.8x.

Earthstone will want to avoid a large amount of credit facility borrowings though since its credit facility interest rate is reasonably high at 7.768% at the end of Q1 2023. This will have increased to around 8% now, in-line with the interest rate on its unsecured notes.

Notes On Valuation

I now estimate Earthstone's value at approximately $15.50 per share. This is slightly lower than a few months ago due to the reduced free cash flow expectations for 2023 at current strip. Earthstone's higher than expected production is balanced out by its lease operating expenses also trending higher. Weaker commodity prices reduce Earthstone's projected free cash flow for 2023 to a bit over $200 million at current strip though.

I'd expect ongoing maintenance capex for Earthstone to be a bit lower than its $750 million budget for 2023 as it has a higher than typical amount of non-D&C capex this year for infrastructure investments.

Conclusion

Earthstone's production for Q1 2023 ended up close to Q4 2022 levels, which is a better result than expected. This should allow Earthstone to at least end up in the upper half of its full-year guidance for production.

However, Earthstone is also dealing with higher lease operating expenses, with Q1 2023 LOE at $0.36 per BOE above the high-end of its full-year guidance range.

The strong production and higher lease operating expense items largely cancel each other out in terms of the effect on Earthstone's projected free cash flow. Lower commodity prices mean that Earthstone's free cash flow is now estimated at $202 million at current strip, trimming its estimated value to approximately $15.50 per share.