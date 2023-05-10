Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Chesapeake Energy Looks Significantly Undervalued

May 10, 2023 9:31 AM ETChesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
23.77K Followers

Summary

  • Natural gas spot prices have declined steeply, which has impacted producers like Chesapeake Energy.
  • Despite the short-term setback, drillers remain optimistic about the future and believe that a rebound awaits in 2024. This is backed by slowing production growth rates and strong demand.
  • Chesapeake is making progress toward being LNG-ready and connecting its production to international markets and pricing.
  • The company has a healthy balance sheet and conservative hedges. It responded to lower prices by adjusting production.
  • While demand risks remain persistent, CHK shares remain significantly undervalued.
Konzept der Ölpreisobergrenze. Erdöl-, Petrodollar- und Rohölkonzept.

vadimrysev/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Natural gas isn't doing so well. While the futures curve remains in steep contango, spot prices have come down crashing, from almost $10 per MMBtu in 2020 to currently less than $2.30.

Image

TradingView (Henry Hub)

Caused by a mix

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
23.77K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.