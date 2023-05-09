Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 5:12 PM ETSemrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.02K Followers

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brinlea Johnson - Investor Relations, Blueshirt Group

Oleg Shchegolev - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Eugene Levin - President

Brian Mulroy - Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Warden - Chief Marketing Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Morelli - Needham

Matthew Kikkert - Stifel

Michael Vidovic - KeyBanc

Elizabeth Porter - Morgan Stanley

James Heaney - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Semrush Q1 2023 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute, to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks there’ll be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Brinlea Johnson with the Blueshirt Group. Please go ahead.

Brinlea Johnson

Good morning, and welcome to Semrush Holdings First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after market close on Monday, May 8.

With me on the call is our CEO, Oleg Shchegolev; our CFO, Brian Mulroy; our President Eugene Levin, and our CMO, Andrew Warden.

Today's call will contain forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our expected future business, and financial performance, and financial condition, expected growth, adoption and demand for our existing and any new products and features, investments and acquisitions and their anticipated benefits, industry and market trends, our competitive position, our market strategy, market opportunities, our guidance for the second quarter of 2023, and the full year 2023, and statements about future operating results, including margin improvement, profitability and free cash flow goals that can be identified by words such

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.