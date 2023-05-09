Andrei Askirka/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) just reported its Q1 results, and PLTR stock exploded by 20%. Investors were happy to see a reduction in stock-based compensation ("SBC") and GAAP profitability.

I believe Palantir could still go a lot higher from here, even if this stock could seem overbought at this point.

Palantir is a best-in-class stock with a large total addressable market ("TAM"), some of the best AI technology out there, and excellent management.

I’d expect Palantir stock to at least double in the coming year.

Q1 Earnings

Palantir reported its Q1 results and, to the surprise of many, posted an EPS and revenue beat. The most notable improvement here was profitability:

Q1 Earnings (Investor Presentation)

Palantir achieved, yet again, positive GAAP EPS, which shows hope that the company has worked hard to reduce SBC, which was only $114 million for the quarter. At this pace, Palantir will have under $500 million in SBC costs, down considerably from the previous year’s $778 million.

Palantir also achieved positive GAAP income from operations for the first time, another great milestone for the company. Add to this an adjusted free cash flow of $189 million, which is a 36% margin, and you have a company that, against what a lot of people said, is more than capable of making good money.

For the keen observer, this was a trend already clear since last quarter, where Palantir also achieved positive EPS, and this is something I discussed in-depth with Victor Dergunov a few weeks ago.

In terms of growth, Palantir is still growing at a fast click, albeit slower than in previous quarters:

revenue growth (Investor Presentation)

Government revenues grew by 20%, while commercial revenues grew 15%. What was a bit more impressive was the growth in the customer base:

Customer count (Investor Presentation)

Customer counts grew 41% YoY, and U.S. commercial customers grew 50%. There’s an argument to be made that this metric is indicative of more growth to come in the future, as Palantir’s customers are quite sticky, and Palantir’s revenues grew as they help their customers optimize operations.

Guidance (Investor Presentation)

Finally, in terms of guidance, Palantir expects revenues of $2.185-$2.235 billion in 2023 with an adjusted net income of around $500-$556 million. This would mean a YoY revenue increase of up to 17%.

While we can see that growth is slowing down, Palantir is addressing all the pain points that have fueled bears in the past. With GAAP profitability and a clear trend down in SBC, bears are running out of arguments.

Earnings Call Insights: The future of AI

The first question fielded to CEO Alex Karp during the Q1 earnings call, perhaps unsurprisingly, was about AI. Palantir presented its own Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which aims to facilitate the integration with large language models in a safe and secure way:

AIP (Investor Presentation)

This is what Karp and Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar had to say about AIP:

Yeah, from a product perspective with AIP, we're just razor-focused on creating value as quickly as possible. I think it's not actually clear from the outside how far ahead we are. If you think about the intermediary scale data challenges that you face in getting value out of LLMs and their extremely small context windows, like how are you going to bridge the gap between big data and smaller context windows, you need an ontology. And all these guys -- like, how did we build an insurance GPT agent in two days, because we stood on the shoulders of two years of a very robust ontology that enabled us to unlock…

At this point, Karp asks Shyam to clarify what Ontology is. Shyam describes this as a “digital twin” of the company. In other words, all the information is relevant to the company’s activities. Karp then introduces his own insights into this discussion.

Implicit in what Shyam is saying is the -- without -- essentially other people call it knowledge graph, in fact, de facto you could view it as like a dynamics semantic layer, where the assumptions of your world are built-in and can map across your -- you will just not be able to use this technology. Now that's something we know, no one else knows, no one believes it, but they're about to find out. And so, we don't have to have this debate with people. We just going to show clients, "Hey, this will work. You will get value. We've done this before. It's also crazy hard to build this." So, if you know how to do it, you have a three-year build.

Source: Earnings call.

Palantir has always been at the forefront of technology, and this time is no different. With all the recent hype in AI, it’s surprising we haven't seen a rally like this before. Palantir has one of the most advanced AIs in the world. Its cutting-edge software, Gotham and Foundry, is the perfect representation of human-guided AI, which has become so popular with ChatGPT.

Palantir is at the forefront of this, thanks to its previous work with Ontology which is a key concept here. To my understanding, while other AIs may be able to make the right connections physically, they will struggle with handling the relevant data, and this is where Palantir will excel.

The Palantir executives were also questioned about the current reacceleration in America versus international revenues:

We have a tale of two cities here. We have America, which is growing around 28%, it is now 64% of our business. Four years ago was 37% of our business. We are absolutely disrupting in the U.S. of A. International is growing around 10% and that is becoming obviously a smaller part of our business.

Source: Earnings call.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out in the future. U.S. commercial TCV is up 170% year-over-year. It may just be a matter of time before international companies begin to realize the benefits of Palantir’s offerings.

In terms of GAAP profitability, the Palantir executives also mentioned they expect profitability to be achieved every quarter this year. This will also be achieved by being prudent with costs, especially in areas where there is not so much growth going.

This also opens the door to S&P 500 (SP500) inclusion, which was briefly mentioned in the call. This would certainly be a catalyst for Palantir stock.

My 2 cents: Fundamental Valuation and Technical Analysis

Palantir looks like a no-brainer after this earnings call, which probably explains the 20% stock appreciation.

We have a company that has just turned profitable and is producing very positive cash flows. While overall growth is slowing down, we are seeing encouraging trends within the U.S.

From a product perspective, we know that Palantir’s product is good. That has rarely been put into question. Now, with the renewed interest in AI, the company is very well positioned to benefit.

To top things off, we have a possible S&P inclusion in the future, which will open the doors to a lot more investment coming in from funds and institutions.

Now, by many metrics, Palantir is not cheap. But by one, in particular, it is very undervalued:

PLTR valuation (SA)

Fwd Non-GAAP PEG is currently 0.66, while the sector median is 2,5x that. At the very least, PEG should be closer to 1 to show fair value. Palantir currently trades at $9.5, but if we applied a sector median PEG this would be closer to $24.

This is not far off from where technical analysis could take us:

PLTR TA (Author's work)

Though it is hard to do TA and EWT on a company with little price history, this is my best attempt.

First off, it is important to point out that we have smashed through the 50 and 200 day MAs. Now, this looks like an ABC structure from the low. If wave C reaches the same length as A, then this rally could take us up towards $12.78 in a wave (i).

Following this, and depending on where wave (ii) lands us, this whole impulse should take us somewhere in the 1.618-2 ext area, which would imply a target of $18-$22.

Final Thoughts

Palantir Technologies Inc. is just getting started here, and there is still a lot of upside potential, even after this rally. The bulls are in control of the narrative, though this might change if the company fails to produce profitability in every quarter, as was promised in the earnings call. For now, we sit back and enjoy the ride up.