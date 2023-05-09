Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

VDE: A Major Share Price Correction Could Be On The Way

May 09, 2023 6:25 PM ETVanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (VDE)
Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
890 Followers

Summary

  • Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares face a risk of significant price correction because the impact of the sharp drop in oil prices has yet to be factored in.
  • Higher supplies and weakening demand suggest that oil prices are unlikely to rise in 2023.
  • Energy stocks and ETFs are likely to suffer from a sharp drop in earnings as well as high valuations.

Oil Prices Moving Down

sefa ozel

I believe there is a significant risk of price correction for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) because a number of negative events have yet to impact price performance. Oil prices have already dropped by about 40% from

VDE Price Change vs Crude oil

VDE Price Change vs Crude oil (Seeking Alpha)

Fiscal 2023 Earnings Expectations

Fiscal 2023 Earnings Expectations (FactSet Data)

VDE's Top 10 stock holdings

VDE's Top 10 stock holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Quant Ratings

Quant Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
890 Followers
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.