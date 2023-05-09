Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 5:40 PM ETHallador Energy Company (HNRG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.02K Followers

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Becky Palumbo - IR

Brent Bilsland - President and CEO

Larry Martin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley Securities

Kevin Tracey - Oberon Asset Management

Kenneth Pounds - Castlebury Advisory

Mike Rybak - Butler Hall

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's Hallador Energy’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Hannah and I will be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. If you'd like to ask a question, please press star one. I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Becky Palumbo with Hallador you may go ahead.

Becky Palumbo

Thank you, Hannah. And thank you everybody for joining us today. Yesterday afternoon, we released our first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on form 10-Q, which is now posted on our website. With me today on this call is Brent Bilsland our president and CEO, and Larry Martin, our CFO. After the prepared remarks, we will open up the call to your questions. Before we begin, please note that the discussion today may contain certain forward-looking statements that are statements related to future not past events.

In this context, forward looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance. While these forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our understanding assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those we projected or expected.

For example, our estimate of mining costs future sales, legislation and regulations. In providing these remarks. We have no obligation to publicly update

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.