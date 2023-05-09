Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Older Teens, Younger Teens Experiencing Different Employment Trends

  • After initially dipping in December 2022, total teen employment (Age 16-19) has increased, rising by nearly 1.0% from November 2022.
  • That overall pattern has been driven by older teens (Age 18-19), which rose by almost 2.7% from November 2022's level.
  • Younger teens (Age 16-17) experienced the opposite pattern, seeing an increase in December 2022 before falling off in the months since by 1.4% from November 2022's total.

How has the employment situation for U.S. teens changed since November 2022?

We've asked this question because we're playing a game of catch-up in looking at teen employment trends since we last checked in with them. To start, we need

U.S. Teen Employment, November 2022 - April 2023

