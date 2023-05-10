Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

LifeVantage: Dividend, Pristine Balance Sheet, Strong Upside Potential

May 10, 2023 9:00 AM ETLifeVantage Corporation (LFVN)1 Comment
Value Digger profile picture
Value Digger
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • LFVN maintains a pristine balance sheet and currently trades with very low key multiples.
  • Thanks to last week's dividend hike, the dividend yield is undoubtedly good.
  • Outlook is bright thanks to the recent growth initiatives such as the Evolve compensation program and many new products in new markets including TrueScience Liquid Collagen.
  • After all, I believe that LFVN stock has solid potential for significant capital gains in the next months, based on its current price levels.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Value Investor's Stock Club get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

DNA helix structure and the fork in the middle, DNA and nutrition effect human life, DNA food and genetically modified foods

Worarat Ngamkamollert/iStock via Getty Images

A good dividend yield is welcome. But if the stock drops more than the dividend yield, the net result is negative. This is why investors always want to combine the good dividend yield with the capital gains. And

Value Digger is a former fund manager with more than 30 years of investment experience. Since 2016, he has consistently beaten the market thanks to select long ideas (high-yield dividend stocks & value stocks) and short ideas from many sectors. Since 2016, he has locked in profits from more than 170 picks making about 45% per pick (average return). As a result, Value Investor's Stock Club (VISC) is one of the most-subscribed services for value investors on Seeking Alpha. See the 5-star ratings and outstanding reviews here and sign up for a 2-week Free Trial here!

This article was written by

Value Digger profile picture
Value Digger
13.98K Followers
One-Stop Shop with long ideas (value & dividend stocks) and short ideas
Value Digger is a former fund manager with more than 30 years of investing experience and a full-time deep value investor with a track record of market outperformance.


Additionally, he is a Seeking Alpha Author with one of the highest Followers per Article (F/A) rates. His F/A rate in Seeking Alpha far exceeds 30 followers per article. Also, he has created a big community of deep value investors and launched "Value Investor's Stock Club" (VISC) on Seeking Alpha in 2016. VISC is a value research service with select long and short ideas from different sectors.


His quarterly performance reviews illustrate his high returns and are available to his subscribers. For reference, when Value Digger was managing money in the early 2000s, his Portfolio's annual ROI consistently exceeded 50%. His research is based on a comprehensive review of company-specific and sector-related factors, macro conditions and competitors.


After 30+ years of investing experience, Value Digger has formulated a deep understanding of valuation analysis and his investment philosophy is firmly grounded in Ben Graham-style value-oriented opportunities that often have an asymmetric risk/reward profile. On that front, he has created a proprietary database with thousands of publicly-traded companies, which helps him discover big disconnects, spot the bargains (long ideas) and the bubbles (short ideas) before many investors find them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LFVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.