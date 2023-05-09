Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 6:44 PM ETGoPro, Inc. (GPRO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.02K Followers

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Clark - Vice President of Corporate Communications

Nicholas Woodman - Chief Executive Officer

Brian McGee - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Martin Yang - Oppenheimer

Operator

Hello, everybody, and welcome to GoPro's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sam, and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions].

I will now hand you over to your host, Christopher Clark, Vice President of Corporate Communications, to begin. So, Christopher, please go ahead.

Christopher Clark

Thank you, Sam. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to GoPro's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

With me today are GoPro's CEO, Nicholas Woodman; and CFO and COO, Brian McGee.

Today's agenda will include a brief introduction from Nick followed by Q&A. For detailed information about our first quarter 2023 performance and our outlook, please read the management commentary we posted to the Investor Relations section of GoPro's website.

Before I pass the call to Nick, I'd like to remind everyone that our remarks today may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and all other statements that are historical facts are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially. Additionally, any forward-looking statements made today are based on assumptions as of today. This means that results could change at any time and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

To better understand the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from our commentary, we refer you to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is on file

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.