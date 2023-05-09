Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 6:58 PM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.02K Followers

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bryan Vaniman - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Jeff Lawson - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Elena Donio - President, Twilio Data Applications

Khozema Shipchandler - President, Twilio Communications

Aidan Viggiano - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo Securities

Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer & Company

Taylor McGinnis - UBS

Derrick Wood - Cowen

Nick Altmann - Scotiabank

Samad Samana - Jefferies

Fred Havemeyer - Macquarie Capital

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Michael Funk - Bank of America

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Twilio First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers remarks, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to Bryan Vaniman, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Bryan Vaniman

Thanks, Sara. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Twilio's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Our prepared remarks, earnings press release, investor presentation, SEC filings and a replay of today's call can be found on our IR website at investors.twilio.com.

Joining me today for Q&A are Jeff Lawson, Co-Founder and CEO; Elena Donio, President, Twilio Data Applications; Khozema Shipchandler, President, Twilio Communications; and Aidan Viggiano, Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, some of our commentary today will include non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics. Reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results and further information related to guidance, definitions and key metrics can be found in our earnings press release and the appendix of our prepared remarks, both of which can be found on our IR website.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.