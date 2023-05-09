Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 7:14 PM ETNewtekOne Inc. (NEWT), NEWTZ, NEWTL
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.02K Followers

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Barry Sloane - President and Chief Executive Officer

Nicholas Leger - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Crispin Love - Piper Sandler

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co

Bryce Rowe - B. Riley

Paul Johnson - KBW

Scott Sullivan - RJ

Sean-Paul Adams - Raymond James

Steven Nemo - Private Investor

Operator

Good day, welcome to the Newtek One, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listening-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Barry Sloane, President and CEO of Newtek One Inc. Please go ahead.

Barry Sloane

Good morning, and thank you very much. I appreciate everyone attending, and welcome to our first quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Obviously, this is our first conference call as a financial holding company owning a nationally chartered technology-enabled bank, and we appreciate everyone’s attendance.

Our call today is going to be quite detailed to give investors and analysts an opportunity to begin to model our organization, which is clearly a differentiated business strategy and operation, one that will be different than any other financial holding company or bank holding company that you’re familiar with. So we appreciate everyone’s patience. We tried to give as much detail and transparency to try to set a baseline foundation so that people can begin to model up Newtek One, a very unique, differentiated financial holding company.

Joining me on today’s call is Nicolas Ledger, EVP and Chief Accounting Officer; Nick Young, President and COO of Newtek Bank NA; and John McCaffrey, Chief Financial Officer of Newtek Bank NA

