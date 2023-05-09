Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.02K Followers

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Eric Cerny - VP, IR

Michael Colglazier - CEO, President & Director

Douglas Ahrens - EVP, CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Konrad - Jefferies

Michael Leshock - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Matthew Akers - Wells Fargo Securities

Myles Walton - Wolfe Research

Kristine Liwag - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Joel, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Virgin Galactic's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I'll now turn the call over to Eric Cerny, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Eric Cerny

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Virgin Galactic's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On the call with me today are Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer; and Doug Ahrens, Chief Financial Officer. Following prepared remarks from Michael and Doug, we will open the call for questions.

Our press release and slide presentation that will accompany today's remarks are available on our Investor Relations website. Please see Slide 2 of the presentation for our safe harbor disclaimer. During today's call, we may make certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made on this call. For more information about these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors in the company's SEC filings made from time to time. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements that may be discussed during this call whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.