Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 7:28 PM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.02K Followers

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Vitalie Stelea – Vice President-Investor Relations

Brendan Jones – President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Rama – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Irwin – Roth MKM

Matt Summerville – D.A. Davidson

Chris Souther – B. Riley

Sameer Joshi – H.C. Wainwright

Oliver Huang – TPH

Operator

Good afternoon. And welcome to the Blink Charging First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator instructions]

At this time I like to turn the presentation over to Vitalie Stelea, Vice President of Investor Relations. Over to you.

Vitalie Stelea

Thank you, Jenny. Welcome to Blink's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

On the call today, we have Brendan Jones, President and CEO; and Michael Rama, Chief Financial Officer.

The discussions today will include non-GAAP references. These are reconciled to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the appendix of our earnings deck. You may find the deck along with the rest of our earnings materials and other important content on Blink’s investor relations website.

Today’s discussion may also include forward-looking statements about our expectations. Actual results may differ from those stated. The most significant factors that could cause actual results to differ are included on Page 2 of the first quarter 2023 earnings deck. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are year-over-year.

Now, regarding the investor relations calendar, Blink Charging will participate in the Cowen Sustainability Week fireside chat and investor meeting on the 6 of June; Needham Automotive Technology Conference on the 7 of June; ROTH MKM 9th Annual London Conference on June 21 and 22; and at the same time the JP Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference also on the 21 and 22. Please follow our announcements for additional investor events in the future.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.