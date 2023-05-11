2 Top Buys For May - Yields Up To +14%

wingmar

Co-authored with Treading Softly.

The month of May is upon us. This is an interesting month, as the spring season has started to come into full swing, everyone starts looking forward to the warmth of summer, and the cold reminders of winter have started to fade away.

When it comes to the market, it becomes an interesting time through the summer months. The famous saying "sell in May and go away" comes into effect. This saying originates from when wealthy people or individuals would sell their holdings so they could go on vacation without worrying about what the market would do while they were away.

In this modern era of cell phones, data, and rapid trading, this phenomenon is less prominent. However, volume in the market through the summer months is still significantly lower than in the fall and winter. This means that smaller players can have a more pronounced impact on the trading price of multiple securities. The activity of shorting shares becomes more popular in the late spring and summer months as volume is reduced. Therefore their impact is increased, allowing them to profit more successfully.

I expect a higher degree of volatility throughout the summer months, especially since the impact of shorting has been more pronounced during this bear market. So adding the reduced volume of the summer months means that we should expect more downdrafts as the summer goes on.

That being said, I am a net-buyer of the market. I always am on the hunt for great sources of income that will provide me income in the good times and the bad. So today, I want to look at two excellent sources of income that you can buy in your portfolio today and enjoy all summer long while everyone else worries about the prices moving up and down.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: ARI - Yield 14.8%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) "surprised" the market with record earnings. Just a year ago, ARI was struggling to cover its dividend. Last quarter, they covered it with distributable earnings by 145%. Source.

ARI Q1 2023 Supplement

At Q4 earnings, we wrote:

"We likely won't see a huge quarter-to-quarter jump as we saw in Q4, but we can expect ARI's earnings to drift upward. ARI is firing on all cylinders, earning more money than it ever has before."

These earnings fit right in with our expectations. Not the huge jump we saw in Q4, but a nice upward drift, creating an even larger cushion for the dividend. For those who worship at the altar of book value, it increased 5% over Q1 last year. Up to $15.72 before general Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") and $15.42 including CECL.

ARI Q1 2023 Supplement

ARI is earning more money and has a higher book value, but the share price is down 25% over the past year. One reason might be the panic story du jour - "THE OFFICE MARKET IS COLLAPSING!!!", which has caused many investors to sell everything related to office real estate. Last quarter, ARI saw two office properties repaid in full for $164 million.

ARI added a slide to their presentation, breaking down their remaining office exposure.

ARI Q1 2023 Supplement

Nine loans, at a weighted-average loan-to-value of only 50%. In other words, if they are forced to auction an office property at a 50% discount, ARI gets a 100% return.

They also have only one maturity this year. This is important when considering default risk because the majority of defaults occur at maturity when the balloon payment is due. Very few defaults are triggered by the interest payments.

With this conservative positioning, it is unlikely that we'll see trouble from the office segment in ARI's portfolio for the next two years. Management addressed the $83 million office that is maturing this year and stated that the sponsor is supporting it with additional equity, the building is 85% occupied, and expects that the loan will be extended.

Even with the bump up today, ARI is trading at a 35%+ discount to book value, and they are out-earning their dividend. We don't expect ARI to raise its dividend in this environment, as it is likely strategically better to maintain cash on its balance sheet. ARI increased its cash on hand from $222 million at the end of last year to $331.5 million and the end of Q1. This will ensure that ARI has the flexibility to deal with any volatility in the loan markets, while also providing the option of increasing investments if the economy stabilizes.

Once ARI has the cash that management feels comfortable with, we could see excess cash used for buybacks. At year-end, ARI could have a special or supplemental dividend to meet its REIT obligations. On the earnings call, CEO Rothstein discussed the current share price relative to book value and potential loss expectations. Noting how default and loss assumptions could be in a very wide range and that the current price accounts for more massive losses than have ever been experienced. He concluded, "The math just doesn't make sense to me." It doesn't make sense to us either.

Likely, those who are choosing to sell ARI aren't bothering to do the math. They are being reactive to news stories and selling out of emotion, not logic. For income investors like us, these are fantastic opportunities to buy a company that is outperforming, posting higher earnings than it ever has in history, and expects to continue to have above-average earnings. Yet we can buy it at prices very similar to where it was trading in the midst of the COVID pandemic.

Pick #2: NEP - Yield 5.4%

We haven't even received our first distribution since we added NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) to our portfolio, and it already raised it 3.7% to $0.8425/quarter. NEP maintained guidance for the dividend to be hiked to a run-rate of $3.64-$3.74 by the Q4 dividend. That implies a quarterly dividend of $0.91 - $0.935 for the dividend that will be paid in February 2024. So we can expect NEP to hike $0.02-$0.03/quarter for the rest of the year.

NEP is selling off hard today, creating a great buying opportunity. This is likely because Cash Available For Distribution ("CAFD") was lower year over year. This was a result of asset sales. Source.

NEP Q1 2023 Presentation

NEP management has been clear they expect strong growth in the second half just from their planned acquisitions from their manager NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE). NEP has an acquisition that is scheduled to close in Q2 that will add $62-$72 million in annual CAFD.

Since earnings, it has been announced that NEE is suspending its IDR (incentive distribution rights fees) through 2026, and NEP is intending on selling its natural gas pipelines in order to buy out its convertible equity financings and avoid shareholder dilution. These changes will make NEP 100% renewable energy and, more importantly, will help NEP reach its goal of increasing the distribution 12-15%/year through 2026 - without having to issue equity at poor prices.

Some investors might be thrown off by the GAAP loss. The bulk of this variation is due to NEP's significant interest rate swaps. NEP has more swaps than they have debt, having bought the swaps in advance of borrowing they know they will take out later. As a result, there was a huge swing in "interest expense" from Q1 2022 to Q1 2023 as the gains or losses in the swaps are recorded as interest expense. In 2022, NEP recorded $284 million in interest income, in Q1 2023 it recorded $210 million in interest expense. That is a $494 million swing!

NEP Q1 2023 Presentation

However, if you note the "cash interest paid", which is the actual cash that NEP is paying, it was $53 million in both quarters. The changes in the value of the swaps don't impact cash flow. NEP being able to borrow at 2022 interest rates makes a huge positive difference for the assets they are buying this quarter.

Let the traders panic over a single quarter, NEP has great visibility for their business, and their interest rates are locked in with interest rate swaps before they even borrow the money. The projections from management are only taking into account assets they expect to purchase from NEE, which they should have a high degree of certainty since the management of NEE is the same as the management of NEP!

The bottom line is that we can have a lot of confidence in NEP's projections for CAFD and the dividend. When the market sells it off, we are happy to buy!

Conclusion

With ARI and NEP, we can see growing income that is strongly covered by their revenue streams. Both companies are paying a high yield today or rapidly growing the income they provide you quarter after quarter. I often get asked whether I like high yields today or growing dividends better. And with these two pics, you can pair those together and have a perfect combo platter.

So, as the weather continues to warm and spring turns to summer, I encourage you not to sell everything and go away. But I do encourage you to go away!

Enjoy the weather. Enjoy the outside. Retirement should be a time of stress-free living and enjoying your hobbies or spending time with loved ones. Personally, I find that sitting outside by a campfire, watching the sunset, and drinking my favorite beverage is one of the best ways to close out a day.

Do you know what doesn't provide that kind of closure? The market. But spending time with family and friends does.

If your portfolio isn't providing you with the income and the security you need to be able to go away and not have to fret about its price movements, then I strongly encourage you to reconsider the type of portfolio that you've created for yourself. It appears to cause more stress rather than less. One direct benefit of income investing is less stress.

That's the beauty of our Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.