Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.02K Followers

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jalpa Nazareth - Director, IR and Finance Strategy

Brad Nordholm - President and Chief Executive Officer

Aparna Ramesh - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

William Ryan - Seaport Research Partners

Brendan McCarthy - Sidoti

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Farmer Mac First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note that, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jalpa Nazareth, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jalpa Nazareth

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I'm Jalpa Nazareth, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Finance Strategy here at Farmer Mac.

As we begin, please note that the information provided during this call may contain forward-looking statements about the company's business, strategies and prospects which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected. Please refer to Farmer Mac's 2022 Annual Report and subsequent SEC filings for a full discussion of the company's risk factors.

On today's call, we will also be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. Disclosures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures can be found in the most recent Form 10-Q and earnings release posted on Farmer Mac's website farmermac.com under the Financial Information portion of the Investors section.

Joining us from management this afternoon are our President and CEO, Brad Nordholm, who will discuss first quarter business and financial highlights and strategic objectives; and Chief Financial Officer, Aparna Ramesh, who will provide greater detail on

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.