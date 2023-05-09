Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Clean Energy Fuels Corporation (CLNE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 7:45 PM ETClean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)
Clean Energy Fuels Corporation (NASDAQ:CLNE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Vreeland - CFO

Andrew Littlefair - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum

Robert Brown - Lake Street Capital Markets

Manav Gupta - UBS

Matthew Blair - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Dushyant Ailani - Jefferies

Jason Gabelman - TD Cowen

Craig Shere - Tuohy Brothers

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Clean Energy Fuels First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Robert Vreeland, Chief Financial Officer of Clean Energy Fuels. Please go ahead.

Robert Vreeland

Operator. Earlier this afternoon, Clean Energy released financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023. If you did not receive the release, it is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.cleanenergyfuels.com, where the call is also being webcast. There will be a replay available on the website for 30 days. Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that some of the information contained in the news release and on this conference call contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Words of expression reflecting optimism, satisfaction with current prospects as well as words such as believe, intend, expect, plan, should, anticipate and similar variations identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking.

Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and the company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. Several factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are described in detail in the Risk

